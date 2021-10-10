Last month, the Apollo Beach Woman’s Club (ABWC) welcomed new and returning members to its luncheon at Apollo’s Bistro, located at 6520 Richies Way in Apollo Beach. Lisa Novorska, volunteer manager from the Humane Society Tampa Bay, was the guest speaker and shared information on their new facilities, affordable services, animal care and ways to help.

All luncheons are led by ABWC President Claudia Gassett and held on the second Wednesday of every month from September to May at Apollo’s Bistro, except for the December holiday luncheon, which is held at Southshore Falls.

With only one in-person luncheon during the club’s 2020-21 season because of COVID-19 concerns, club members are looking forward to having regular in-person luncheons during 2021-22. The guest speaker for the October 13 luncheon will be Christian Baiter, CFP financial advisor, who will discuss managing your affairs after life-changing events. For November 10, the guest speaker will be Sam Goodwin, who is a retired Army major, defense contractor and now a local beekeeper. He will share his story of becoming a beekeeper, removal of unwanted swarms and supporting vital bees.

Reservations and payments must be received by the Friday prior to each luncheon. For menu details and reservations, contact Barbara DeOca at 892-1219 or abwclub2020@gmail.com. To keep everyone safe, the club asks that only vaccinated ladies attend its luncheons for the time being.

The ABWC has been serving the community since 1959. Its primary objectives are to promote sociability among its members, work toward the advancement of womankind and provide scholarships for education and training of students who live in Apollo Beach and the surrounding areas with a demonstrated financial need.

The club continues to help the local elementary schools with needed clothing, Thanksgiving and Christmas gift cards and holiday presents. The school counselors will identify all the needs. Other community needs are addressed during the year as well.

The ABWC welcomes new members. Members are involved in scheduled enrichment activities with the ABWC Book Club, Culture Club and Bridge and Other Games Club. Starting this year, the club has a new committee whose focus is on the “advancement of womankind.”

More about the ABWC can be found at www.apollobeachwomansclub.com or by contacting Second Vice President of Membership Liz Pedersen at 777-8215 or kenlizpedersen@msn.com.