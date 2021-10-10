With the holidays coming up, a local retirement community is encouraging residents to start their shopping a little early this year. On Saturday, November 13 at 10 a.m., The Bridges Retirement Community will host its ninth annual Gifts & Crafts Fair at its clubhouse in Riverview, offering a wide variety of arts and crafts made by local vendors and even residents of The Bridges.

Janet Noah, director of community relations and event organizer, is pleased the annual fair can take place after a year off last year due to COVID-19.

“We are excited to be back hosting our annual Gifts & Crafts Fair,” Noah said.

Vendors, such as those selling holiday gifts, pottery, greeting cards, photography, handmade jewelry and more, are needed for the event. To become a vendor, the cost is $30. The deadline to register will be on Monday, November 1.

Residents involved in the arts and crafts program at The Bridges Retirement Community will also get an opportunity to sell items that they created over the past several months as vendors during the fair.

“The goal is to introduce and welcome people to The Bridges Retirement Community,” Noah said. “It also provides an opportunity for the people of all ages to enjoy shopping for the holiday season.”

The Bridges Retirement Community is an active community which offers many opportunities for residents to participate in a variety of activities, such as karaoke, crafts and more. It also provides memory care and assisted living. The Bridges Retirement Community is dedicated to providing housing and health care for the elderly.

“The Gifts & Crafts Fair is just one of a number of events we hold at The Bridges Clubhouse, which is open to the community,” Noah said.

If you are interested in becoming a vendor or have questions, call The Bridges Retirement Community at 413-8900 or send an email to Noah at jnoah@bridgesretirement.com. The facility is located at 5921 Stockport St. in Riverview.