If your family is looking for a fun way to celebrate fall this month, mark your calendars for Saturday, October 23, as Dancing for Donations is hosting its first Fall Festival in Riverview from 4-7 p.m. to raise funds for a new studio.

The event, which will take place at the Riverbend Retreat in Riverview, is open to the general public and, like the classes offered by Dancing for Donations, is friendly to kids with special needs.

“We will have all sorts of fun activities for the whole family,” said Sara Battaglia, Dancing for Donations director, who explained that in the past the organization has put together a Trunk or Treat in the fall.

The event will include face painting, games, bounce houses, life-sized chess, food (including s’mores), a spooky trail, costume contest, cake walk, raffle and silent auction, mini golf, photo props, vendors and more.

There is no cost to enter the festival, but according to Battaglia, there will be fees for some activities and food.

“The event will be suitable for all ages,” said Battaglia. “The first two hours the spooky trail will be friendly for most ages and the last hour will be a bit scarier for the older kids.”

The goal of the event is to raise funds for the nonprofit organization to open a larger studio early next year.

The mission for Dancing for Donations, a 501(c)(3), is to make dance and the arts available for the community.

“We welcome kids with special needs and do not separate them from their peers,” explained Battaglia. “We also have a free program for children in foster care. We host events like this often in the community to fundraise and give back.”

Students will also have the opportunity to perform at the event.

To learn more about Dancing for Donations, which is located at 1076 E. Brandon Blvd. in Brandon and offers classes ranging from tap and ballet to jazz and hip-hop for students starting at 3 years old, visit www.dancingfordonations.org or call 601-3009.

Follow the organization on Facebook to learn more about the fall festival and other local events and fundraisers. Riverbend Retreat is located at 10200 Elbow Bend Rd. in Riverview.