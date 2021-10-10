Tower Radiology offers breast tomosynthesis, also known as 3D mammography, at multiple locations throughout Hillsborough, Pasco and Pinellas Counties.

This advanced form of mammography takes multiple images of the breast to create a 3D image that can better detect breast cancer, reduce unnecessary return visits for additional imaging and be done in conjunction with a traditional 2D mammogram.

With traditional 2D mammography, small masses can sometimes hide behind normal tissue. By performing 3D mammography, radiologists can see tissue from multiple angles, improving cancer detection. Patients who benefit most from 3D mammography are those who have dense breasts, but women with nondense breasts can also benefit in the same ways.

3D mammography can be used as both a screening or diagnostic tool and is performed much like a traditional 2D mammogram. During the exam, a patient can expect a comfortable experience with the help of expert-trained technologists who are there to help through every step of the exam. Each breast is imaged using a device that holds and compresses the breast and positions it so images can be obtained at different angles. These images are then digitized and analyzed by a dedicated women’s imaging subspecialized radiologist.

“As the need for more advanced technology grows in the radiology industry, Tower continues to be at the forefront by adopting new and exciting imaging methods as quickly as possible,” said Larry Smith, Tower Radiology CEO. “As 3D Mammography came to market, our team worked hard to bring this technology to our centers. Today we are proud that now this innovative service is currently available at nine Tower centers with plans to continue to expand.”

Tower Radiology is offering an October-only special with $50 for screening mammograms. This includes both screening 2D and 3D Mammograms. A physician prescription is required.

Locations include 427 S. Parsons Ave., Ste. 100 in Brandon, 3862 Sun City Center Blvd. in Sun City and 4719 N. Habana Ave. in Tampa.