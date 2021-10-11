Edited by Jenny Bennett

Dove Interiors Celebrates 32 Years In Business

September marks a significant milestone for Dove Interiors Carpet One Floor & Home, a milestone made especially poignant amidst 2020’s challenges. Its journey began in 1990, when Founder Joan Miller took a giant leap of faith: leaving her successful finance career behind to open the store at 2305 E. College Ave. in Ruskin. The rest, as they say, is history.

Over the years, Miller and her family have overcome many struggles but have always emerged stronger. Through it all, Miller, who runs the business with her daughter, Kimberley Scott, has thrived, growing the business to what it is today.

Dove Interiors continues to overcome obstacles and provide quality flooring, professional installation services, custom drapery, custom kitchens and bathrooms and so much more. Dove Interiors looks forward to seeing what the next 30 years will bring, and thanks all its loyal customers.

For more information, visit www.doveinteriorscarpetone.com or call 642-4369.

Alluring Aesthetics And Wellness Celebrates Grand Opening

Christine Cunning, MSN, APRN, FNP-C is a board-certified advanced practice nurse professionally trained in aesthetics and medically supervised weight loss. Her passion is helping men and women feel better about themselves and she recently opened her own spa, Alluring Aesthetics and Wellness.

Alluring Aesthetics and Wellness is devoted to helping men and women feel better about themselves by tailoring aesthetic services to their needs. It offers aesthetic injections like Botox and Juvéderm dermal fillers. It is one of only two medical spas in Hillsborough County that offers the Virtue RF microneedling procedure, which improves skin texture, reduces acne scarring, smoothing and tightening skin.

Medically supervised weight loss with prescription medications is also offered. Included in the consultation is a body fat analysis by InBody, which helps to allow individuals to focus on fat loss, not just weight loss.

Alluring Aesthetics and Wellness is located at 13134 Vail Ridge Dr. in Riverview. Additional information including details of grand opening specials can be found on its website at www.alluringaestheticsfl.com or call 753-9652. You can also follow it Facebook page @christinescunning.

Celebrations Venue Opens In Brandon

Are you looking for a venue to hold your event in the Brandon area? Celebration Venue, a 1,500-square-foot event venue and meeting space, has a capacity of 87 and just opened. The event space is perfect for baby showers, bridal showers, anniversaries, corporate parties, networking events and intimate weddings. The room is beautiful as it stands, or it can be transformed by talented event designers to reflect any theme or color scheme you desire.

Celebrations Venue is located at 610 Oakfield Dr. in Brandon and is available for viewing by appointment. Please call 999-0868 or visit https://celebrationsvenue.com for more information.

Concealed Carry And Home Defense Fundamentals Class

Simon Firearm & Family Safety Training is offering a concealed carry and home defense fundamentals class on Saturday, October 9 and Saturday, November 13. It also offers a range of training classes, including children’s gun safety and countering the mass shooter threat.

For additional information on training classes and to register for an event, contact James Simon at besafe@simonsafetytraining.com or call 363-7576.

New U-Haul Neighborhood Dealer In Riverview

U-Haul is pleased to announce that Tires for Less has signed on as a U-Haul neighborhood dealer to serve the Riverview community. Tires for Less, located at 9435 U.S. 301 S. in Riverview, will offer essential services like U-Haul trucks, trailers, towing equipment, moving supplies and in-store pickup for boxes.

The Paint Krewe Of Tampa Bay Offers Custom Painting

The Paint Krewe of Tampa Bay is ready to transform the painted surfaces in your home. It offers custom painting services on cabinets, interiors, decorative walls, crown molding, furniture and anything else you would like painted.

“Kitchen and bathrooms can be transformed by a few coats of paint, why re-cabinet when you can paint for much less?” said Owner Lauren Jensen.

For a free quote and a 10 percent discount until Friday, December 31, call 368-1663.

Pamper Yourself At Tranquility Facial Room

Tranquility Facial Room in Apollo Beach is a five-star spa room experience offering state-of-the-art facials. It specializes in hydro facials, cryotherapy facials and custom facials. For those on-the-go ladies, a customized express facial is offered, or if you have more time, why not treat yourself to a Tranquility Day? Whatever you decide, you will leave relaxed, pampered and beautiful with new, glowing skin.

Tranquility Facial Room is located at 6617 Dolphin Cove Dr. in Apollo Beach. For more information or to make an appointment, visit www.tranquilityfacialroom.com, follow it on Facebook @tranquilityfacialroom or call 598-0466.

Brandon Hospital Appreciation Gift Card Drive

The Daniels Team at Coldwell Banker Realty is hosting a community gift card drive for Brandon Hospital staff. It is asking for $10 gift cards and handwritten thank-you notes. All donations and help are welcome. Its goal is to collect and distribute 250 gift cards.

Donations can be dropped off at Coldwell Banker Realty, addressed to The Daniels Team, 213 W. Bloomingdale Ave. in Brandon.