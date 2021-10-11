During the months of October and November, the Firehouse Cultural Center will bring lots of great entertainment to its Center Stage Music, Comedy and Theater. The Firehouse Cultural Center is conveniently located at 101 1st Ave. NE. in Ruskin.

First, on Friday, October 15, you can enjoy a fantastic comedy show featuring James Yon at 7:30 p.m. Yon was the 2011 and 2012 winner of the Orlando Improv’s ‘Clash of the Comics.’ He spends his time touring clubs and casinos all over the country from Orlando to Las Vegas bringing the funny.

Next, on Saturday, October 16, you can enjoy the music of the Taylor John Band at 7:30 p.m. The Taylor John Band is a blues, soul and groove ensemble performing throughout Florida. The three founding members are Ken Budd on guitar, Taylor John on piano and vocals and Bob Nesbitt on drums. John has years of experience playing in front of a live audience.

The Firehouse Cultural Center will offer a Sunday matinee on October 17 at 3 p.m. featuring Black Tie Optional starring Kerst Lehmann. This European crooner is one you do not want to miss. Lehmann represents the great entertainers of the past and present. His ability to interpret their music is beyond dispute. This memorable performance will be reminiscent of the golden era of American popular songs and jazz standards.

On Saturday, October 23, come listen to Synia Carroll with John Lamb at 7:30 p.m. Carroll is a jazz vocalist who has a unique ability to use her deep, silky-smooth voice to engage with her audiences. When you add John Lamb, the former Duke Ellington bassist, you have an out-of-this-world performance you will not want to miss.

Then, in November, the Firehouse Cultural Center will partner with MacBeth & Cheese to present Neil Simon’s The Odd Couple. The iconic play features a plot about two mismatched roommates: the neat, uptight Felix Ungar and the slovenly, easygoing Oscar Madison. The Odd Couple will be presented on Friday, November 5 at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, November 6 at 3 and 7:30 p.m. and on Sunday, November 7 at 2 p.m.

Seats are limited for all shows. Tickets are $23 for members and $28 for future members. All tickets must be purchased in advance. There is no day-of pricing, as the Firehouse Cultural Center is maintaining socially distanced seating.

For more information and to get tickets, please call 645-7651 or visit www.firehouseculturalcenter.org.