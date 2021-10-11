By Lily Belcher

The Scorpions Florida Wrestling Club, Florida’s newest wrestling club, had its Gold Team and Black Team place first and third, respectively, at the 2021 USA Wrestling Youth Duals in Orlando at the end of August. Now, it is working on recruiting beginner and advanced wrestlers from elementary school to high school.

“[It’s] always good to see all these young Florida wrestlers compete. Scorpions Florida Wrestling Club took first place among some great teams. We had several wrestlers go undefeated the whole day,” said Coach Bret Gustafson.

Bret is a former two-time state champion in NCAA D1 All-American Wrestling from Brandon High School and now coaches the young wrestlers of the Scorpions Florida Wrestling Club.

The undefeated wrestlers attending the classes include Joey Ehrhart, Case Gustafson, Zane Gustafson and Mikey Jones.

“On September 13, Scorpions wrestler Case Gustafson took on some of the toughest competition in the nation at the ‘STRIKE ZONE’ in Bettendorf, Iowa,” said Tami Gustafson.

Case claimed first place and 73 pounds as well as second place and 69 pounds.

The Scorpions Florida Wrestling Club hosted Scorp-tember to bring in new members. Throughout September, the coaches were giving back to their community by offering kid wrestlers the opportunity to join the beginner and advanced lessons for free.

The beginner lessons are hosted on Monday and Wednesday nights from 5:30 until 6:30 p.m. and advanced classes are hosted from 6:30 until 8:30 p.m. On Friday nights, the Scorpions Florida Wrestling Club is open to all kids in kindergarten through 12th grade throughout Tampa Bay from 6:30 until 8:30 p.m.

The classes aim to develop “physical and mental toughness, self-confidence, discipline and core strength” in its athletes.

For more information, visit the club’s Instagram page @flscorpions or Facebook page at facebook.com/Scorpionsfloridawrestlingclub. The classes are located at 9885 U.S. Hwy. 41 S. in Gibsonton near Casey’s Closet Thrift Store.