The Flying Locksmiths Celebrate Five Year Employee

The Flying Locksmiths would like to celebrate Ryan Filholm. Filholm has been with them since they started five years ago and has shown great integrity, dedication and leadership. His knowledge of the locksmith industry has helped the company grow into what it is today.

Filholm always has the company’s best interest at the forefront of all situations, and he has been an amazing leader and motivator to the apprentice. The Flying Locksmiths feel very blessed to have Filholm on its team and wish him every continued success.

Additional information on the Flying Locksmiths can be at https://flyinglocksmiths.com/tampa-south or by calling 701-3145.

Greenbrook Medical Opens Office In Seffner

Greenbrook Medical has been delivering high-quality, personalized primary care to seniors with Medicare Advantage in Tampa Bay for 30 years and is now opening a new clinic in Seffner. It offers the highest-touch service you’ll find from your doctor—you’ll always see your board-certified doctor. It also offers same-day appointments, same-day referrals to specialists, low wait times, convenient on-site services and treatments like lab services, EKG, PFT, skin cancer biopsies and treatments, joint injections, vaccines and more.

Greenbrook Medical of Seffner is located at Lakewood Market at 11200 E. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Ste. 107 in Seffner. For more information, visit www.greenbrookmedical.com, follow at www.facebook.com/Greenbrook-Medical-225419642808550/ or call 443-3399.

New Vitality Booth Wellness Center Is Coming To Valrico

A new Vitality Booth Wellness Center will soon be opening at 3113 Lithia Pinecrest Rd. in Valrico. This new wellness center will feature state-of-the-art Vitality Booths with integrated red light therapy and halotherapy.

“The Vitality Booth Wellness Center is going to feature eight different Vitality Booths as well as an infrared halotherapy sauna,” said Owner Sheila Alba. “I am so excited to be bringing this tremendous scientific wellness system to our area.” Weight loss, anti-aging, respiratory health, pain reduction, inflammation reduction, better sleep and many more are results clients can achieve with Vitality Booth sessions.

To find out more, including about family memberships and monthly memberships, which will be limited, visit www.vitalityboothwellnesscenter.com.

Celebrations Venue Opens In Brandon

Are you looking for a venue to hold your event in the Brandon area? Celebration Venue, a 1,500-square-foot event venue and meeting space, has a capacity of 87 and just opened. The event space is perfect for baby showers, bridal showers, anniversaries, corporate parties, networking events and intimate weddings. The room is beautiful as it stands, or it can be transformed by talented event designers to reflect any theme or color scheme you desire.

Celebrations Venue is located at 610 Oakfield Dr. in Brandon and is available for viewing by appointment. Please call 999-0868 or visit https://celebrationsvenue.com for more information.

Pamper Yourself At Tranquility Facial Room

Tranquility Facial Room in Apollo Beach is a five-star spa room experience offering state-of-the-art facials. It specializes in hydro facials, cryotherapy facials and custom facials. For those on-the-go ladies, a customized express facial is offered, or if you have more time, why not treat yourself to a Tranquility Day? Whatever you decide, you will leave relaxed, pampered and beautiful with new, glowing skin.

Tranquility Facial Room is located at 6617 Dolphin Cove Dr. in Apollo Beach. For more information or to make an appointment, visit www.tranquilityfacialroom.com, follow it on Facebook @tranquilityfacialroom or call 598-0466.

Concealed Carry And Home Defense Fundamentals Class

Simon Firearm & Family Safety Training is offering a concealed carry and home defense fundamentals class on Saturday, November 13. It also offers a range of training classes, including children’s gun safety and countering the mass shooter threat.

For additional information on training classes and to register for an event, contact James Simon at besafe@simonsafetytraining.com or call 363-7576.

Salsa Classes And Latin Night At The Way 2 Dance

The Way 2 Dance in Riverview has many group dance classes, including salsa for all levels. Beginner salsa classes are held on Mondays from 7:30 until 8:15 p.m., followed by practice until 9 p.m. The next session will start on November 8 and run for four weeks. Once you have mastered some skills, try dressing up and showing them off at Latin Night on Saturday, November 27, with class starting at 7:30 p.m. Come and see how easy and fun dancing is.

The Way 2 Dance is located at 6520 U.S. 301, #102 in Riverview. Additional information about its many and varied dance classes can be found at www.theway2dance.com or by calling 966-4788.

The Paint Krewe Of Tampa Bay Offers Custom Painting

The Paint Krewe of Tampa Bay is ready to transform the painted surfaces in your home. It offers custom painting services on cabinets, interiors, decorative walls, crown molding, furniture and anything else you would like painted.

“Kitchen and bathrooms can be transformed by a few coats of paint, why re-cabinet when you can paint for much less?” said Owner Lauren Jensen.

For a free quote and a 10 percent discount until Friday, December 31, call 368-1663.