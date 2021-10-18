Are you looking for a fun Halloween activity for a good cause? The Scouts from Troop 79 in Brandon are hosting their second annual Terrifying Trail on October 16 and they are inviting everyone in the area to come and visit for a family-friendly, scary good time.

“It’ll be a great way to prepare for Halloween,” said Troop Advancement Chair Sandra Zabala.

The group started the trail in October 2019, when the scouts decided that it would be their fall fundraiser.

“They had so much fun—and so did their guests—that they decided to make a yearly event of it,” said Zabala.

After having to skip it in 2020, the group is back this month with more exciting ideas for this year’s trail coordinated by the Scouts under the guidance of Assistant Scout Master Mike Santiago and a committee of parents and leaders.

“There will be experiences for adults and children to enjoy,” said Zabala. “Please come and support Troop 79 while having a great time.”

The event will take place from 6:30-9:30 p.m. at the AMVETS Post 26, located at 221 S. Dover Rd. in Dover.

One of the best parts of the trail is that it is good for Halloween lovers of all ages.

“The trail is for the entire family,” said Zabala. “The boys perform a child-friendly trail, depending on the ages within the family groups.”

Tickets will be sold at the door, $5 for general admission and $2 for children 11 and under. Snacks and drinks will be available for purchase—cash only, please. For information and updates about the event you can follow ‘Troop 79, Brandon, Florida’ on Facebook.

Interested in Scouting? You can visit the troop on Mondays from 7-8:30 p.m. at Immanuel Lutheran School, located at 2613 John Moore Rd. in Brandon.