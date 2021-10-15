Compiled by Jenny Bennett

Win A 2022 Club Car Onward Golf Cart

A Kid’s Place in Valrico is giving you the chance to win a 2022 Club Car Onward golf cart valued at $13,000, which includes rear underseat storage, premium tinted windshield, side mirror kit and rear cup holders. A donation of $50 enters you for a chance to win as well as helps to provide a safe, loving and nurturing home for brothers and sisters living at A Kid’s Place.

For additional information, call 381-3839 or visit https://give.akidsplacetb.org/golfcart.

28th Annual St. Stephen Men’s Golf Scramble

The 28th annual St. Stephen Men’s Club Golf Scramble is scheduled on Saturday, November 6 at the Summerfield Crossing Golf Club in Riverview. Sign-in begins at 11:30 a.m., with a 1 p.m. tee time. The entry fee is $75 and includes range balls, lunch, dinner, beverages and a gift pack. A raffle and 50/50 will also be held at the event.

To register, visit https://ststephencatholic.org/mens-club.

Fall Health Fair In Brandon

Fall is here and it’s time to get your much-needed health screenings. Cloudberry Lodge, an assisted living facility located at 3918 S. Kings Ave. in Brandon, is holding a fall health fair during which you can participate in blood pressure, blood glucose, balance and oxygen saturation screenings, as well as others.

The fair is being held on Thursday, October 28 from 9 a.m.-12 Noon.

Plant City Social Dances

Visit the Strawberry Square Dance Center at 4401 Promenade Blvd. in Plant City on any Saturday night to participate in a fun evening of social dances with DJ Ken. The evening begins at 6 p.m. with ballroom music and progresses to regular dance music from 6.30 p.m.

You can visit djkenmiller.com to sample the playlists and find additional information.

Annual Rock Show Returns

The Tampa Bay Mineral and Science Club is very pleased to announce that the 62nd annual fall show, Rocks of Ancients Featuring: Agatized Coral, will be held in Plant City. The event, which features gems and minerals, fossils, lapidary supplies and jewelry, will be held at the Sadye Gibbs Martin Community Center, located at 302 S. Maryland Ave. in Plant City, on Saturday and Sunday, November 6 and 7 from 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

For more information, visit tampabayrockclub.org.

Help The Dover Bullets Get To Cooperstown

A local baseball team, the Dover Bullets, is holding a golf tournament to raise money to enable them to visit Cooperstown in the summer of 2022. The tournament is being held at the Moccasin Wallow Golf Club in Palmetto on Sunday, November 14 with a shotgun start at 1 p.m. There will be raffles, contests and a silent auction at the event.

For more information and to register for the event, call Stephanie at 727-919-0302 or email bulletsbaseball12u@gmail.com.

St. Andrew’s Annual Fall Craft Fair

St. Andrew’s United Methodist Church, located at 3315 S. Bryan Rd.in Brandon, will be holding its annual Fall Craft Fair on Saturday, October 30 from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. A wide variety of handmade crafts and gift items will be available; you are sure to find something for everyone to enjoy.

Local Craft Fair Is Seeking Vendors

Vendors with unique gifts and crafts are invited to register for the annual Gifts and Crafts Fair, which will be held on Saturday, November 13 at The Bridges Retirement Community in Riverview.

“We are excited to be back hosting this year. We have always received positive feedback from those attending and from the vendors participating,” said Janet Noah, director of community relations and event organizer.

Interested vendors, please contact Janet at 413-8900 or jnoah@bridgesretirement.com.

Alafia Republican Club Monthly Meeting

The Alafia Republican Club meets on the third Monday of each month at O’Brien’s Irish Pub at 701 W. Lumsden Rd. in Brandon in the special event room. Social hour starts at 6 p.m., followed by a meeting that has interesting, well-informed guest speakers covering current issues. All conservative-thinking individuals are invited.

For further information, please call or text Steve at 763-7505 or email Arlene at arlene@theloft-lounge.com.