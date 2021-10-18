Holy Innocents’ Episcopal Church in Valrico is holding its 14th annual Whistle Stop Arts and Crafts Fair on Saturday, November 6 from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Holy Innocents’ Episcopal Church is located at 604 N. Valrico Rd. in Valrico.

Lauren Rosario is the Holy Innocents’ Episcopal Church fundraising chair.

Rosario said, “We will have around 80 vendors. All of them are local artists. They will be offering a variety of handcrafted or created goods for sale, including ceramics, wooden items, crochet, needle point, wreaths, jewelry, fashion accessories, indoor and outdoor home decor, quilts, face masks, candles, soaps, chocolates, hand-painted glasses, holiday ornaments, greeting cards, dog clothing and more.”

Rosario added, “The vendors will be located both inside and outdoors.”

Boy Scouts will be on hand selling food and beverages as a fundraiser. They will have two booths offering different types of food options.

Parking is available across the street from the church. There will be volunteers on hand directing attendees where to park.

Rosario said, “The 14th annual Whistle Stop Arts and Craft Show is a great event to get started on holiday shopping. Because all of the vendors are local residents, you are also helping to support local small businesses and individuals.”

The annual arts and craft fair is also a fundraiser for an outreach program called the TLC (Transforming Lives for Christ) Feeding Ministry. This program is self-funded and organized and run by Holy Innocents’ Episcopal Church volunteers. The program provides 800 hot meals every month to local residents in need. This program serves residents who live in Brandon, Valrico, Dover and other areas of Eastern Hillsborough County.

In addition to being able to experience some great holiday shopping and support local artisans and businesses, you are also helping to provide much-needed hot meals to those in need. What better way would there be to spend a morning or afternoon during a glorious Florida fall day?

For more information, please visit https://hiepiscopal.org.