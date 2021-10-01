For all the pecan fans out there, here is the news you’ve been waiting for. The UMW (United Methodist Women) of New Hope United Methodist Church are holding its 51st annual pecan sale, selling fresh-from-the-grower shelled pecans.

Profits from the sale will benefit many local missions, such as ECHO, Family Promise, Hope for Her, Mary & Martha House, Cornerstone Ministries, Methodist Children’s Home and Choices. Over the years, more than $400,000 has been raised and donated for these causes. Other outreach missions that are supported through this annual sale are to international missions in Cuba, the Dominican Republic and Zimbabwe.

Barbara Brooks, pecan committee chairwoman, is looking forward to another successful pecan-selling year.

“My favorite part is seeing the same customers year after year and catching up with them,” said Brooks. “Some have been buying our pecans since we started 51 years ago. It is extra special seeing those familiar faces year after year.”

This annual pecan sale has grown to more than 650 customers from the Southern Hillsborough County area, including Riverview, Apollo Beach, Brandon, Valrico and Seffner; however, some customers order as far away as Orlando for these farm-fresh pecans.

The pecans come from South Georgia Pecan Company. The nuts are picked on Monday of the delivery week, boxed on Tuesday and Wednesday and then delivered to the church on Friday. They are the freshest pecans you can get without going to the orchard yourself.

Prices are again $46 for a 5 lb. box of pecan halves or pieces and $10 for a 1 lb. bag of pecan halves. Specialty items include: 1 lb. bag of chocolate amaretto for $12, 1 lb. bag of pralines for $12 and the assortment in a Christmas tin (chocolate amaretto, pralines, roasted and salted pecan halves) for $25.

“Our specialty items are very popular,” said Brooks. “And our most popular items are the 5 lb. box of halves and our chocolate amaretto.”

You can order in three easy ways from Friday, October 1 to Monday, November 1: Call Mary Baker from 9 a.m.-8 p.m. at 643-4493, email bjbrooks5@gmail.com or visit www.pecansale.com to order and pay with a credit card. Please make checks payable to UMW and mail to P.O. Box 546, Lithia, FL 33547. Only prepaid orders are reserved. Others will be sold on a first-come, first-served basis.

Pick up is on Saturday, November 13, and Monday, November 15 from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. (new hours) at New Hope Life Center, located at 213 N. Knights Ave. in Brandon (just north of SR 60).