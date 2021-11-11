Girl Scouts of West Central Florida’s signature event, Dessert First, presented by Publix Super Market Charities returns on Saturday, November 20. This adults-only evening is filled with Girl Scout Cookie-inspired original dessert creations by chefs from some of the Tampa Bay area’s favorite restaurants, a plated dinner and drinks, along with fabulous experiences and items to bid on during our auction.

This year’s event will be emceed by Celebrity Chef and Florida Dairy Farmers Ambassador Chef Chris Valdes. All proceeds support Girl Scouts of West Central Florida. Tickets are on sale at gswcf.org/dessertfirst.

As the master of ceremonies, Valdes will take guests on a culinary journey unlike any they have experienced before. They will taste one of his delicious creations based on the brand-new Girl Scout cookie, Adventurefuls. Valdes has been featured on the cover of several magazines, national TV shows such as Hallmark’s Home & Family and LIVE with Kelly and Ryan and was a finalist on Food Network Star and Star Salvation. The chef donated more than 40,000 meals to his community, including first responders, seniors and families in need during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Joining Valdes in conjuring delightful confections are local Tampa Bay favorites, including Chef Thomas Bassano of Bassano Cheesecakes, Chef Traci Bryant Ferguson of Caracara Tapas and Chef Taro Larrea of Eddie V’s.

“We are thrilled to once again be welcoming guests to Dessert First,” said Mary Pat King, Girl Scouts of West Central Florida CEO. “This has always been one of our council’s signature events, and with the addition of Chef Valdes, we are taking the event to the next level. Girl Scouts is all about building girls of courage, confidence and character, and the funds we raise through this event help us continue to shape girls into the leaders of tomorrow.”

Girl Scouts of West Central Florida serves thousands of girls throughout Citrus, Hernando, Hillsborough, Marion, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk and Sumter Counties.

Those unable to attend the event can donate to Girl Scouts of West Central Florida by visiting gswcf.org/donate.