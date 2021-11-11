Are you looking for a fun way to get in the holiday spirit? Then mark your calendar for Friday, December 3 and plan to head to Sun City Center.

The United Methodist Church of Sun City Center, located at 1210 W. Del Webb Blvd., will welcome the Ditchfield Family Singers to its campus for a 7 p.m. Christmas Concert on Friday, December 3.

According to Kevin Goodenow, concert series coordinator, The Ditchfield Family Singers are one of America’s most versatile family vocal ensembles and one of Florida’s favorite family musical groups.

“They are renowned from coast to coast for their close harmony and unique family blend,” said Goodenow. “They will be performing carols and holiday favorites to capture the spirit and joy of Christmas. If you love the music of the most wonderful time of the year, you won’t want to miss this concert of Christmas music at its best.”

Tickets are available either in the church office Monday through Thursday, from 8:30 a.m. until 4 p.m., or online by logging onto the church’s website at www.sccumc.com and following the prompts for ‘Events’ and this concert. Tickets are $15 in advance or $20 at the door, if available, on the night of the concert.

For additional information about this and other concerts and recitals at the United Church of Sun City Center, please contact Goodenow at 362-0956. To learn more about the United Methodist Church of Sun City center, please visit the website at www.sccumc.com.