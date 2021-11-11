The Cross Bay Ferry has returned to service for the next several months. The ferry will provide transportation between downtown Tampa and downtown St. Petersburg.

This is the fifth season for the Cross Bay Ferry. It is not only an extended season with service running through May, but the service will also offer an extended daily service, including later evening hours. The final departure from Tampa will be around 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday evenings.

“Thanks to a great partnership between four local governments, one of the most exciting and reliable ways to travel across Tampa Bay is back,” said Matt Miller, president of HMS Ferries.

“The Cross Bay Ferry offers an incredibly accessible and affordable transportation option between two of the hottest spots in downtown Tampa and downtown St. Petersburg. What is more, passengers get treated to some amazing views of the bay and both cities,” added Miller.

The Cross Bay Ferry will depart from the Tampa Convention Center in downtown Tampa and from the dock at North Straub Park near the Vinoy Marina in downtown St. Petersburg. First departures from St. Petersburg will start at 4:45 p.m. on Wednesdays and Thursdays, 10 a.m. on Saturdays and 11 a.m. on Sundays. Final departures from Tampa will be at 10:45 p.m. on Wednesdays and Thursdays, 11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and 7:30 p.m. on Sundays.

Pricing for the Cross Bay Ferry is quite reasonable. One-way tickets are $10 and $20 for round trips for adults. The cost is $8 for one way and $16 for round trips for those 65 and older, children 5-18, college students and active and retired military. Children 4 and under ride for free. Residents in wheelchairs can also ride for $5 one way and $10 round trip.

The Cross Bay Ferry is a regional collaboration between Hillsborough County, Pinellas County, the City of Tampa and the City of St. Petersburg. Beginning this year, Hillsborough County became the lead governmental sponsor, taking the reins from the City of St. Petersburg.

“Hillsborough County is proud to take the lead on continuing this unique regional partnership,” said Hillsborough County Commissioner Pat Kemp.

“We are glad to be expanding this popular ferry service while also laying the foundation for permanent ferry service in Tampa Bay. Together, we are providing residents and visitors with a fast, fun and affordable way to travel between our communities,” added Commissioner Kemp.

You can view the schedule and pricing by visiting www.thecrossbayferry.com.