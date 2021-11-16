The world-famous Harlem Globetrotters are bringing their newly reimagined Spread Game Tour to over 200 cities in 2021-2022, including Tampa’s Yuengling Center on Sunday, April 24, 2022 at 2 p.m.

The Spread Game Tour is a basketball event like no other. Ankle-breaking moves, jaw-dropping swag and rim-rattling dunks are only some of the thrills you can expect from this fully modernized show. Part streetball from the players who defined it, part interactive family entertainment, the new tour will show off the best of the Globetrotters in a dazzling exhibition of talent and game.

The tour introduces new premium fan experiences with unprecedented access and interaction, including celebrity court passes, meet and greets with players and the #SQUADZONE, where fans have the opportunity to feel like a part of the show.

For over 95 years, the Harlem Globetrotters organization has been committed to spreading joy through their artful athleticism and unparalleled basketball skill. The Globetrotters have always been global ambassadors of goodwill. The reimagined team is even more committed to bringing their voice to social justice conversations while inviting communities all over the U.S. to come together and recognize the power of our commonalities and celebrate our differences. The Globetrotters’ mission, to spread game and bring family entertainment to the world, continues to drive them today.

Proud inductees into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame

For more information on the #SpreadGame Tour, email Deidre Gaskin at deidre.gaskin@harlemglobetrotters.com. Tickets for this event went on sale on October 28 at ticketmaster.com. Prices do not include facility fee or service charges. Advanced parking passes are available at parkwhiz.com.