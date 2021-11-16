Plans are underway to improve a well-traveled local roadway. According to Hillsborough County, the Brandon intersection of N. Valrico and Sydney Rds. will be redesigned to add capacity and improve safety, but not for almost two years.

According to Hillsborough County’s Chris Wilkerson, the county is designing the project to comply with Vision Zero safety principles and to improve capacity. An engineering study analyzed how to redesign the intersection to help move the high volume of truck traffic through the intersection.

The $2.2 million intersection improvement project will include the following upgrades: a left-turn lane in the northbound, southbound and westbound approaches; a pedestrian crosswalk and associated curb ramps in the east leg of the intersection; curbs and gutters at all four corners; and new signal heads to accommodate new left-turn movements. The project will also upgrade existing transportation facilities, including retrofitting for Americans with Disability Act, or ADA, compliance to provide services that improve access for all users.

Construction is expected to begin in late 2023 and be complete in mid-2024.

According to the county website, there is significant truck traffic at this intersection, and an engineering study was done to analyze alternatives that would provide an improved level of service while also providing increased safety by reducing the number of accidents that occur.

The total budget for the project is $2.2 million. Planning is expected to cost $114,289, design and land $947,992 and construction $1.1 million. Funding sources may include developer contributions, gas taxes, grants and ad valorem revenue. These cost and schedule numbers are the county’s current best estimates and are subject to change.

For more information about the project or other CIP projects, visit www.maps.hillsboroughcounty.org/CIP_Viewer/CIP_Viewer.html. The CIP Project Map Viewer uses geographic information system (GIS) technology to display locations and information for hundreds of County CIP projects in the planning, design or construction phases. You can search for county projects by project type, phase or location. The user guide is designed to help navigate and perform basic functions within the CIP Map Viewer.