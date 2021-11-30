Children of all ages have a new place to play this month. Mango Park & Recreation Center celebrated the grand opening of a new 8,000 sq. ft. playground for children of all abilities in October and it has been a hit with locals from throughout the area ever since.

According to Hillsborough County’s Todd Pratt, the playground includes numerous play units designed to encourage children to stay active and have fun, including intergenerational swings that allow adults and children to swing together facing each other. In addition to traditional elements such as swings and slides, the playground includes rope and rock climbing structures, musical elements and synthetic turf.

The park and recreation center is located at 11717 Clay Pit Rd. in Seffner and includes two basketball courts, two softball fields with lights in addition to the playground equipment and a dog park.

Pratt explained that the playground is only one part of the recent improvements Hillsborough County Parks & Recreation has made to the park and recreation center.

“The project also included additional amenities at the two dog parks, including shade shelters with decorative benches, a dog wash station, upgraded dog agility equipment and renovated restrooms with ADA-accessible sidewalks,” he said. “The basketball courts and rental shelters were improved, and the recreation center now has a renovated patio area, upgraded catering kitchen for community rentals and more storage.”

The recreation center also offers rooms to rent and hosts after-school and summer camp programs for youth.

For more information, visit www.hillsboroughcounty.org/en/locations/mango-recreation-center.