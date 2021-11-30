Very early registration for the 2022 Pan-Florida Challenge Cancer Ride is now open. The event will take place from Saturday-Sunday, March 26-27, 2022 to support cancer prevention research at Moffitt Cancer Center. Rides are designed for cyclists of all skill levels with nine routes ranging from 10 to 200 miles starting in Tampa and Ft. Myers.

Pan-Florida Challenge’s mission focuses on cancer prevention and patient support. The nonprofit organization provides nutritious meals to underprivileged and hungry children, as malnutrition has been shown to increase the risk of developing cancer. In addition, Pan-Florida Challenge partners with organizations, such as Moffitt Cancer Center, to fund cancer research and support for cancer patients of all ages and their families. Every dollar raised by the riders directly supports Pan-Florida Challenge’s mission.

“Building on an excellent ride last year, we are excited to open registration for the 2022 ride,” said Jeri Goetz, executive director at Pan-Florida Challenge. “Each year, this ride and the funds we raise bring us closer to cancer prevention solutions and help to make a difference in the lives of cancer patients and children throughout the state. Whether you are a beginner rider or a seasoned cyclist, we want you to come out and support our mission of funding cancer research and providing healthy foods for undernourished children. We can’t wait to see you this spring.”

On March 26, 2022, the 30-mile, 62-mile, 100-mile and 200-mile cyclists starting in Fort Myers will begin their rides. The 30-mile and 62-mile riders will do a loop and finish where they started. The 100-mile and 200-mile riders will finish at The Pavilion on Little Lake Jackson in Sebring. The 100-mile and 200-mile riders leaving from Tampa will also head out on Saturday and finish at The Pavilion. All 100-mile riders from Fort Myers and Tampa will be bussed back to their original start line. The 200-mile riders from both starting points will stay overnight at the Tru by Hilton Hotel or Residence Inn by Marriott in Sebring.

On March 27, 2022, the 10-mile, 30-mile, and 62-mile cyclists starting in at USF Riverfront Park in Tampa will begin their ride. All of the 200-mile riders that stayed overnight in Sebring will ride to the finish line in Tampa. Riders will be treated to an arrival meal, entertainment and a finishers medal.

To learn more about start times, registration fees and fundraising minimums, visit https://panfloridachallenge.org/the-ride/.