After missing the annual holiday concert in 2020, the Plant City Community Chorale is thrilled to announce its 2021 holiday concert, From the Realms of Glory. The concert, sponsored by Hopewell Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens, will be presented on Saturday, December 4, at 7:30 p.m. The Chorale is excited to be performing for the first time at this location.

The Chorale is under the direction of Claudia Liliana Bolano Becerra and will perform holiday favorites such as “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas,” “White Christmas” and “Coventry Carol.” The audience will find themselves humming along to other selections and feeling warmed by the spirit of the music and the joy of the holiday. This is Becerra’s last concert as artistic director, as her family is moving to Parma, Italy.

Carol Walker, executive director of the Chorale, is excited about this family-friendly event.

“We are very grateful to the Nativity Catholic Church for allowing us to sing in their beautiful church,” said Walker. “We hope that the audience will enjoy and get involved in the story we are singing about Christmas and are filled with the Christmas spirit.”

This event is the perfect way to start the holiday spirit.

“Christmas is a very special time of year and our Christmas concert represents, to me, the beginning of the Christmas season,” said Walker. “With our last Christmas concert being in December 2019, hopefully the audience will feel how grateful we are to be singing again and will embrace our love and enthusiasm in singing for them.”

Tickets are available at www.pccchorale.org, Facebook at fb.com/pccommunitychorale, from any Chorale member or by calling 965-7213. Tickets may also be purchased at the Walden Lake Car Wash at 1414 S. Alexander St. in Plant City or at the door on the night of the concert. Tickets are $15. Children 12 and under are free.

The event will be held at Nativity Catholic Church, located at 705 E. Brandon Blvd. in Brandon. The Chorale respectfully requests that masks be worn during the concert.