This holiday season, local vendors want to help you cross some items off your shopping list. Check out the upcoming holiday markets and events around the area for ideas for the whole family.

Holiday Craft Fair

Cloudberry Lodge at Brandon Assisted Living and Memory Care’s free upcoming Holiday Craft Fair will take place on Saturday, December 4 from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. A wide array of vendors will be present such as a Color Street nail specialist, baked goods, jewelry decorations, homemade salsas, Christmas decorations and more. The main goal is to bring awareness to the location of its assisted living and memory care facility, bring the community together and help its vendors.

For more information, contact Ashley Gaarder at 662-1535 or email marketing@cloudberrylodge.com. The market will take place at 3918 S. Kings Ave. in Brandon.

The Cottonseed Marketplace Christmas Sip And Shop

Get a taste of a holiday cocktail while experiencing a unique shopping trip at The Cottonseed’s Marketplace Christmas Sip and Shop on Saturday, December 4 from 12-4 p.m. inside its 1973 renovated Airstream mobile boutique. The event will also highlight other local makers who were invited to showcase and sell their work.

For instance, Wells Woodworking, owned by Jeremy and Megan Wells, will have solid wood cutting boards, cornhole game sets and more handcrafted wooden products. Bridge Bowtique will have a variety of bows for little girls. Wright Woodworks will have wooden stocking holders and more. KY Crafts by GAP will have signs and coat hangers made from whiskey barrel heads and more. Other local makers will be present too.

For more information, visit the Facebook page at www.facebook.com/events/355114573061433. It is located at 4456 Mohican Trail in Valrico.

S’mores And Stores Event

Come out to the Rivercrest community’s first S’mores and Stores event on Saturday, December 11 from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. More than 40 local vendors will be there. It costs $35 to become a vendor. A food truck, DJ and Santa will be giving out s’mores. All of the proceeds will go towards Grow Into You Foundation.

For more information on signing up to become a vendor, contact Events by KC (Kacey Folger) at 240-4107 or email eventsbykacey@gmail.com. It is located at 11560 Ramble Creek Dr. in Riverview.

The Forbes Family Christmas In The Park

Visit the Masonic Park and Youth Camp in Wimauma for the Forbes Family Christmas in the Park event from Wednesday, December 1 through Friday, December 31. Sunday through Thursday, it runs from dark to 9 p.m., and Friday through Saturday from dark to 10 p.m. This is its annual Christmas Lights event with vendor opportunities. Jen’s Markets and Events also partnered up. It does not cost to attend, but donations are welcome.

For more information, call 634-1220, email Jennifer McCafferty at jennifer@jens-market.com or check out the Facebook page www.facebook.com/MasonicParkFlorida. It is located at 18050 S. U.S. Hwy. 301 in Wimauma.