Center Place has been collaborating with its community partners Drama Kids International and TechPlayzone to offer one-day camps and holiday camps at Center Place.

“During the school year, there are many days that local schools in Hillsborough County are closed,” said Center Place’s executive director, Libby Hopkins. “Center Place’s Grand Room is a great location to host one-day or weeklong camps for days or weeks local schools are closed. Our two community partners, Drama Kids International and TechPlayzone, offer fantastic camps for parents to have their children attend instead of having to take a day off from work or pay for child care.”

TechPlayzone offers science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) workshops for students’ ages 7-13 in the Tampa Bay Community. Since 2005, TechPlayzone has offered LEGO Mindstorms Robotics Workshops, SCRATCH Game Design Workshops, Steve Spangler Amazing Hands-On Science Workshops and Adobe Green Screen Movie Making Workshops. Recently, App Inventor, Minecraft, Arduino, 3D Modeling and Web Design classes have been added. TechPlayzone provides the hands-on, high-tech equipment and curriculum while students bring their creativity and love of learning.

If you would like to learn more about Drama Kids International or TechPlayzone or if you’d like to register your child in one of their camps, you can visit their websites at www.dramakids.com and www.techplayzone.com.

Drama Kids International believes that children should be given the opportunities to develop their skills and confidently express themselves through creativity. The skills they learn and the confidence they gain through its Hillsborough County and Tampa acting classes for kids creates a lifelong impact on its students and society as a whole. The unique curriculum is focused on the individual child and the personal growth they achieve instead of just the ‘theater production.’

The Mook Gallery at Center Place currently has an amazing Center Place Teacher’s Art Exhibit on display. “We wanted to let the Brandon community see how talented Center Place’s art teachers are, so we had them put together a phenomenal art exhibit,” Hopkins said.

Center Place Fine Arts & Civic Association is located at 619 Vonderburg Dr., Ste. B in Brandon next to the Brandon Library. You can contact Center Place at 685-8888.