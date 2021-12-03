The holiday season is a little easier for two local charities thanks to The Brenda Wade Real Estate Team. For the ninth year in a row, the team hosted a Partners in Giving event, which this year raised $37,600 to be split between A Kid’s Place and Bell Shoals Real Hope Food Pantry.

Brenda Wade, who started the event as a way to bring people who want to help the community together, donated to the same charities nine years ago at the first Partners in Giving.

“We work where we live and we want to give where we live,” said Wade, who has been selling real estate in Eastern Hillsborough County for 21 years.

At the event, which was held at Xscape Theatre in Riverview so that attendees could spread out, the community members invited by Wade gave a donation and then had the opportunity to give a 15 to 20-minute presentation. This was the first year the event was held anywhere other than Wade’s Valrico office.

According to Wade, the minimum donation from partners was $400 and the highest was $10,000. Donors included Rory Weiner with the law office of Rory Weiner, Michael Couture with Couture Painting, Brian Hodgers with Complete Choice Insurance, Joel Meek with Meek Insurance Group, Todd Martin with Guaranteed Rate, Patrick Latimer with United Mutual Funding, Jon Howard with The Home Loan Expert, Bart Rice with The Rice Financial Group, Jeff Grove with Valley Bank, Cole Dickerson with Ribbon, Jay Grechika with CertaPro Painters, Steven Gonzalez with Gonzalez Roofing, Sue Luther and Rebecca Gullick with All American Title, Aaron Davis with Hillsborough Title Company, Cheryl Leiman with Executive Title Company, Mike Yeager with A Buyer’s Choice Home Inspections, Matt McArty with Omni Home Inspections, Lisa Schalk with Toffee to Go, Matt Willums with Willums Home Services and Marie Gilmore with the Osprey Observer.

“We win awards every year for being the number one team in Hillsborough County and have been recognized for many years as one of the top teams in the U.S. by The Wall Street Journal,” said Wade, “but our favorite reward is a happy customer, and we focus all of our attention on our customer and helping them accomplish their goals.”

To learn more about The Brenda Wade Team, visit www.brendawade.com or call 655-5333.