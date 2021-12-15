A new Chick-fil-A® restaurant is open for business in Plant City with local resident Dawn Redmon as the independent franchised owner/operator.

Redmon will be responsible for all day-to-day activities of the business, including employing approximately 160 full and part-time team members, cultivating relationships with local organizations and neighboring businesses and serving guests. Chick-fil-A Plant City is located at 1101 Goldfinch Dr., off of Thonotosassa Rd., and will be open from 6:30 a.m.-10 p.m., Monday through Saturday.

A Florida native, Redmon grew up in Mulberry, just down the road from her new restaurant in Plant City. After graduating from Nova Southeastern College, she began teaching middle school while supporting a local Chick-fil-A restaurant with its marketing efforts. Inspired by the restaurant’s welcoming atmosphere, Redmon started working nights as a part-time team member and eventually left teaching to pursue a career with Chick-fil-A.

She quickly rose to leadership positions within the restaurant and was selected to become the operator of Chick-fil-A Westfield Brandon in 2016. After serving the Brandon community for five years, she is thrilled to transition into her new role as the operator of Chick-fil-A Plant City. Alongside her family, who will help support restaurant operations, Redmon is excited to call Plant City her new home and make a lasting impact in the community.

“Throughout my life, mentoring youth has always been my passion,” said Redmon. “With the opening of Chick-fil-A Plant City, I look forward to developing and encouraging my team members. As a local business owner, I am humbled by the opportunity to show care for our neighbors and serve our guests great-tasting food with Chick-fil-A’s signature hospitality.”

In place of the traditional Chick-fil-A First 100® grand opening celebration, Chick-fil-A Plant City surprised 100 local heroes making an impact in Hillsborough County with free Chick-fil-A for a year. Additionally, in honor of the new restaurant opening, Chick-fil-A donated $25,000 to Feeding America. The funds will be distributed to partners within the Greater Tampa area to aid in the fight against hunger.

For more information about Chick-fil-A, visit www.chick-fil-a.com. For the latest news and updates on Chick-fil-A Plant City, visit the Chick-fil-A Plant City on its Facebook page @ChickfilAPlantCity.