The Tampa Metropolitan Area YMCA is teaming up with SCP Distributors Inc., Superior Pool Products and parent company POOLCORP to provide scholarships for water safety lessons to area children. Donated funds will provide 100 lifeguard training scholarships and Safety Around Water (SAW) lessons for more than 1,400 children who might not otherwise be able to afford to participate.

The Safety Around Water Program consists of a course of eight 40-minute sessions where students learn important skills in and around water, including survival skills like pushing off from the bottom of the pool to resurface, safety skills like water rescue techniques and identifying a safe place to swim and basic swimming skills like floating, blowing bubbles and beginner swim strokes.

The lifeguard training scholarships provide employment opportunities and support needed for community pools to be able to be open and operate safely. Both classes will be available at 12 Tampa Metropolitan Area YMCAs.

“The prevention of childhood drowning remains a top priority for our YMCAs throughout Tampa Bay. We know water safety programs can save lives, and through the generosity of POOLCORP, we will now be able to reach even deeper into our community and serve kids who otherwise may not have exposure to these vital life-saving programs,” said Matt Mitchell, president and CEO of the Tampa Metropolitan Area YMCA.

The Tampa Metropolitan Area YMCA is a cause-driven, four-star charity that has been strengthening Hillsborough and East Pasco communities for 132 years through youth development, healthy living and social responsibility. Across the association, 18 facilities engage 223,000-plus men, women and children—regardless of age, income or background—to nurture the potential of children and teens as well as improve our community’s health and well-being.

POOLCORP is the world’s largest wholesale distributor of swimming pools and related outdoor living products. POOLCORP operates 409 sales centers in North America, Europe and Australia, through which it distributes more than 200,000 national brand and private label products to roughly 120,000 wholesale customers. For more information, please visit www.poolcorp.com.