The idea of being able to give to someone as well as a furry friend such as a dog or a cat can be heartwarming. Many of the Hillsborough County departments are seeking donations that will help pets and residents in need celebrate the holidays. Every department created an online wish list that can be found on Amazon for the pets, kids, families and adults it serves, which includes the Hillsborough County Pet Resource Center and more. This gives people an opportunity to give back to the community.

With that in mind, the Hillsborough County Pet Resource Center provides pet care items and pet food for Hillsborough County residents who need help feeding their dogs and cats. The pet food pantry here consists of a wide array of items, such as dog food, cat treats, cat food and much more.

Lauryn Postiglione, program coordinator at the Hillsborough County Pet Resource Center, mentioned how the idea of a wish list came about.

“For the past few years, we have done a wish list based off of the needs for the community,” Postiglione said.

Some of the items on the Amazon Wish List range from peanut butter, broth, cat toys, dog and puppy pads and more. Once the items get purchased, the donations will be shipped directly to the department for distribution to those in need. These donations will benefit the pets in foster care, resident shelter animals and the Safety Net Program, which keeps pets from being turned into the shelter by families in a crisis. It also needs blankets, which can be new or gently used. The blankets can be dropped off inside the donation bins located outside of the Hillsborough County Pet Resource Center.

“Overall, by people helping with the donations, it gives the animals a sense of comfort while they wait to get adopted,” Postiglione said.

To donate toward the wish list, visit https://amzn.to/3I2BSa9. It is located at 440 N. Falkenburg Rd. in Tampa and open Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Call 744-5660. For questions, email petinfo@hcflgov.net.