Queena Nguyen, who was brutally attacked at the Bloomingdale Library in 2008, is considered to be a champion in the Brandon community, and recently residents came together yet again to help support her.

“I remember, in 2011, Queena was set to lose the majority of her benefits on her 21st birthday when she aged out of child Medicaid services,” said Queena’s mother, Vanna Nguyen. “Former Senator Ronda Storms worked tirelessly on behalf of Queena, writing countless letters and having meetings with state agencies. Thank God for the help of Senator Rhonda Storms, Queena could be enrolled in the Aged and Disabled Adult Medicaid Waiver Program. So, she has been my hero and role model since then.”

Storms recently held a fundraiser for Queena and her family at Gather & Seek Vintique in Valrico.

“When Queena’s book first came out, I was hesitant to read it,” Storms said. “When I finally did, I was so inspired by the book, it was on my heart to do something, yet again for Vanna and Queena.”

Storms’ son, Gideon, also was curious about Queena’s book, The Life She Once Knew, as well.

“When I told him what it was about and he read, he said we should do something for Queena,” Storms said. “I knew then that we needed to do something since the book inspired my son and I.”

Storms contacted Gather & Seek Vintique’s Alicia Bingham, who agreed to host the book signing fundraiser for Queena and Vanna.

“The host committee for this event approached several artists in the community, who donated art for the event,” Vanna said. “This was a wonderful event and the event raised $3,195, which has been a blessing for Queena. We are so thankful for Rhonda and everyone who came together for this event.”

Vanna truly believes these community events help Queena in more ways than just financially.

“The community comes together to help lift our spirit and continues to support Queena towards her recovery,” Vanna said. “I feel how much the Lord loves Queena and sees our family through the community. We feel strongly that it was God’s intention to encourage us and support our family through the love of our community.”

To learn more about Queena’s book or to purchase a copy of it, visit Queena’s website at www.joinqueena.com.