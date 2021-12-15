Hillsborough County’s Development Services has launched its first-ever text messaging service for inspections for permit holders. The new service allows holders of permits issued through the County’s HillsGovHub online permitting system to send a text message to receive an inspection’s result, as well as schedule, reschedule or cancel existing scheduled inspections.

The feature adds a new level of convenience for contractors and homeowners by allowing them to bypass the traditional HillsGovHub portal to access inspections. For professionals in the field who often request multiple inspections a day, this will lead to significant time saved.

To access the new feature, users will need the permit number and the applicable inspection code. To use the new text service, users can simply text SCHEDULE, RESCHEDULE, CANCEL or RESULTS to 844-529-6141. Users will then need to follow the interactive prompts for entering the permit number, inspection code and other details.

Since launching HillsGovHub in January 2021, Development Services has continued to seek enhancements that will better meet the needs of clients and increase the efficiency of the permitting process. Step-by-step instructions for inspection scheduling, HillsGovHub training, FAQs and additional resources are available through the HillsGovHub section of the county’s website.

For further assistance with inspection requests, call 641-6970.