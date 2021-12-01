Local churches throughout the area are offering multiple options for celebrating Christmas this year.

Bell Shoals Baptist

Bell Shoals Baptist church is offering services at its four locations.

In Apollo Beach, Christmas Eve services will take place at 1, 3 and 5 p.m. On Sunday, December 26, there will be one combined service at 9:15 a.m.

The Brandon location will offer a Christmas Worship Experience on Sunday, December 12 at 6 p.m., which will include a night of worship led by Bell Shoals Music. The team will perform songs from the new Christmas album, Born Unto Us, as well as an original arrangement of many Christmas favorites. No tickets are required for this event. Christmas Eve services will take place in Brandon at 1, 3 and 5 p.m., and on December 26, there will be one combined service at 9:30 a.m.

The Palm River location will host a Christmas Eve service at 1 p.m. and the Riverview location will host a Christmas Eve service at 5 p.m.

The Brandon Campus Chapel will host Una Noche Buena at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, December 22.

For more information and locations, visit www.bellshoals.com.

The Crossing Church

The Crossing Church, with campuses in Tampa, Ruskin and Plant City, is inviting residents to encounter hope and celebrate The Coming King this Christmas.

The Tampa campus, located at 10130 Tuscany Ridge Dr., offers services on Thursday, December 23 at 6 p.m. and Friday, December 24 at 3 and 5 p.m.

On Christmas Eve, the SouthShore campus, located at 2409 E. College Ave. in Ruskin, will host services at 3 and 5 p.m.

The Plant City campus is located at 507 S. Wheeler St. and will have a Christmas Eve service at 5 p.m.

To learn more, visit www.crossingchristmas.com.

Love First Christian Center

Love First Christian Center, located at 12847 Balm Riverview Rd. in Riverview, is offering Christmas services on Christmas Eve and Sunday, December 26. On Friday, December 24, from 7-7:30 p.m., Friday Night Live with Pastor Jomo and Charmaine will take place. Sunday morning worship takes place at 7:45 and 9:45 a.m. To learn more, call 671-2009 or visit https://lovefirst.churchcenter.com.

Mt. Zion AME Riverview

Located at 5920 Robert Tolle Dr. in Riverview, Mt. Zion African Methodist Episcopal is offering a Christmas service at 10 a.m. on Sunday, December 19. To learn more about the church, call 337-7457, visit www.mtzionriverview.com or find the church on Facebook.

Holy Innocents’ Episcopal Church

Holy Innocents’ Episcopal Church in Valrico will host Christmas Eve and Christmas Day services this month.

On Friday, December 24 a Family Service will take place at 5 p.m., followed by a seasonal music prelude at 10:30 p.m. and a Festive Eucharist at 11 p.m. A variety of seasonal music will be offered.

On Christmas Day, the Holy Eucharist will take place at 9 a.m.

The church is located at 604 N. Valrico Rd. and can be reached at 689-3130. For more information, visit www.hiepiscopal.org.

St. Anne Catholic Church

St. Anne Catholic Church in Ruskin has a busy advent and Christmas schedule with multiple Masses scheduled each week. For a full schedule of mass times, visit www.saintanneruskin.org.

Christmas services start at 3:30 p.m. on Friday, December 24, and Christmas Day Mass will take place at 8 a.m., 10 a.m. and 12 Noon. On Sunday, December 26, Holy Family Mass will take place at 8 a.m., 10 a.m., 12 Noon and 5 p.m.

The church is located at 106 11th Ave. in Ruskin and can be reached at 645-1714.