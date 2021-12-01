By Pastor Jomo Cousins, PhD

Luke 14:28 (NLT):

28 But don’t begin until you count the cost. For who would begin construction of a building without first calculating the cost to see if there is enough money to finish it?

Everything in life comes with a price tag. The question we must ask ourselves is, “Am I willing to pay the price for success?” We must be willing to work hard to achieve the success we want. Remember, the only place where success comes before work is in the dictionary.

If success is our goal, then we must be willing to count the costs—which include our time, our talent and our treasure—to make it happen. Counting the cost is like going to a buffet, paying the price up front then having the ability to eat as much as we want. Success is always available. The challenge is that most people are not willing to pay the price to receive it. Success does not go on sale; it is always full price.

The Bible says we reap what we sow (Gal 6:7, NKJV). So, be willing to invest the time and energy required to receive what you want. It is vital to have a budget for life and for business because if something doesn’t make dollars, it doesn’t make sense.

“Measure twice, cut once,” is one of my favorite proverbs. Obviously, it is a great rule for carpenters: cut the wood improperly and the piece is ruined. But it is also a great rule for business leaders: it’s better to double-check than to make a mistake.

Prayer:

Father God, I thank You for the wisdom, understanding and discernment to count the costs of the decisions I make in my business, in Jesus’ name. Amen.

Except from: 60 Prayers in 60 Seconds, Page 20.