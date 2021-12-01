St. Stephen Catholic Church Hosts Hillsborough Community Band To Perform Christmas Classics

St. Stephen Catholic Church welcomes the Eastern Hillsborough Community Band on Thursday, December 9 at 7 p.m. Come hear all the favorites of the holidays, including songs for the young and young-at-heart. Joining this 70-piece band will be the St. Stephen Catholic Church Choir.

Two additional concerts are planned—one on Thursday, December 16 at New Hope Methodist Church in Brandon, and Friday, December 17 at First United Methodist Church of Seffner.

Donations are accepted at the door. St. Stephen Catholic Church is located at 10118 St. Stephen Cir. in Riverview. For more information, visit www.ststephencatholic.org.

The United Methodist Church At Sun City Center Presents The Sights And Sounds Of Christmas

On Wednesday, December 15 at 6 p.m., the United Methodist Church of Sun City Center, located at 1210 Del Webb Blvd. W. will kick off this holiday season with the annual Sights and Sounds of Christmas. The event will be an exciting evening of music and drama created by talented and multigenerational ministries. The public is invited to come out for a holiday-filled evening.

For more information, please call the church office at 634-2539.

Bell Shoals Christmas Worship Experience

Kick off your Christmas season with an amazing night of worship led by Bell Shoals Music. The evening will be filled with songs from the music ministry’s new Christmas album, Born Unto Us, as well as original arrangements of many Christmas favorites.

The event will take place on Sunday, December 12 at 6 p.m. at 2102 Bell Shoals Rd. in Brandon. No tickets are required. For more information, visit www.bellshoals.com or call 689-4229.

The Holiday Market At Winter Wonderland

Centerpoint Church is expanding their annual Winter Wonderland to bring even more joy to the local community. This year’s experience will offer a variety of amusements and attractions, such as a giant slide, rock climbing wall, axe throwing, visits with Santa and a holiday market featuring local vendors and artisans.

This event will be held indoors throughout the duration of the Winter Wonderland event. A wide variety of vendors will be participating, offering gifts, books, jewelry, home decor, sweets, holiday decorations, stationery, glass work, art prints, hot cocoa bombs, handmade soaps, candles and more. Girls Scouts will be on hand to provide free gift wrapping with donation.

The holiday market is being held at Centerpoint Church, located at 1720 S. St. Cloud Rd. in Valrico, on Saturday, December 18 from 4-8 p.m.

Cookie Decorating With Santa At Wellspring Community Church

Enjoy a specially designated time with Santa for photos and cookie decorating fun. Each 30-minute increment will only have a small number of children attending so that each child gets to spend a few minutes with Santa and get their picture taken with him. Please reserve a ticket for each child who will be visiting with Santa and decorating cookies; no need to reserve tickets for any adults who will be attending with the children.

Also, this year, this event is partnering with Christmas for Fosters and its efforts to support foster families and children this Christmas. Each family is asked to bring one unwrapped gift to donate to Christmas for Fosters.

The event is on Friday, December 3 at Wellspring Community Church, located at 705 9th St. SE. in Ruskin. For registration, which is required, visit www.wellspringfl.com/christmas.

Lighthouse Gospel Mission And Operation Hope Present Christmas Of Hope

The annual Christmas of Hope presentation will take place on Friday, December 17 at 6 p.m. at the Lighthouse Freedom Center at 7211 78th St. in Riverview. The Christmas event will also provide guests with a delicious hot meal and food basket to take home. Toys from Santa will also be presented for children ages 2-10 that are attending the event.

For more information, call 677-5220 or visit www.lighthousegospelmission.org.

Kick Off The Holiday Season At The 3rd Annual New Hope Christmas Tree Lighting

Mark your calendars for Friday, December 10 at 7 p.m. for a free, family-friendly Christmas tree lighting event hosted by New Hope Church. Enjoy live holiday music with the Eastern Hillsborough Community Band and the New Hope Worship team with a special performance by its very own children’s choir. Children of all ages will enjoy cookies and hot chocolate along with holiday crafts and more at this event. Help support the church’s mission partner, Family Promise, with a donation of gas cards for Thorntons, Wawa or RaceTrac.

For more information, visit https://findnewhope.com/tree-lighting or contact mandy@findnewhope.com.