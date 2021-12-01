Catholic believers pray for the intercession of the saints in heaven so that they may pray for us on our behalf. Saints are able to intercede on our behalf and offer up to God the prayers of those on Earth. Patron saints are recognized as the heavenly advocates and special intercessors for many things, even states. If you want to ask for the special intercession on behalf of your state, do you know who to pray to?

The Archangel St. Michael is the patron saint of police, military and firemen and a spiritual warrior in the battle of good versus evil. He is considered a champion of justice and a healer of the sick. He makes various powerful appearances in the Bible.

As Christmas and the New Year holidays are celebrated this year, we are reminded of those who have fought to protect the freedoms we cherish. There have been countless sacrifices of people who gave their lives for others. St. Michael is often depicted as the archangel wielding a sword and shield symbolizing strength.

The Archangels were God’s most trusted aides, being powerful and committed. Michael was “the Angel of the Lord,” who was sent to Moses, Jacob, Abraham and others throughout the history of the world to spread the word of Christ and the gospel.

Very little is known about St. Michael other than what comes from the Bible. In the Book of Daniel, St. Michael is mentioned twice. The first time as one who helped Daniel, and the second time he is mentioned with regard to the end times of the world when he will stand for the “children of thy people.” The next mention of St. Michael is in the Book of Jude, where St. Michael is said to guard the tombs of Moses and Eve and has struggled with Satan over the body of Moses. The last mention is in Revelation, where St. Michael and his angels do battle with the dragon.

In Augusta, Maine—the state’s capital—St. Michael Catholic Parish embodies the spirit of St. Michael. With eight churches comprising this parish, church patrons honor the saint that is revered as the keeper of those that fight on behalf of us. Peace, security and safety are worth fighting for.

For more information about St. Michael, visit www.catholic.org.