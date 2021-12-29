United Methodist Church of Sun City Center Hosting Nashville Duo Dave & Daphne

The United Methodist Church of Sun City Center, located at 1210 W. Del Webb Blvd., is welcoming Nashville duo Dave & Daphne to its campus on Friday, January 7 at 7 p.m.

Dave Salyer toured the world with country star Barbara Mandrell. Roy Clark, of Hee Haw fame, called Salyer one of the most talented guitarists on the planet. Daphne Anderson was once honored as the Southern Gospel Music Association’s Female Vocalist of the Year. Dave & Daphne’s concerts have all the energy of a Las Vegas-style show with solid country music roots, and they have appeared in such major venues as Nashville Now, the CMA Awards, the Grand Ole Opry and the Southern Gospel Music Conference.

A donation of just $10 is requested at the door on the night of the concert. For additional information, contact Kevin Goodenow at 362-0956. To learn more about the United Methodist Church of Sun City Center, visit www.sccumc.com.

Phil Wickham Concerts At Bell Shoals Church

Philip David Wickham is a contemporary Christian musician and singer, and The JOY FM will present Wickham’s nationwide Hymn of Heaven Tour, launching Spring 2022. This highly anticipated tour comes on the heels of Wickham’s multiweek, chart-topping radio success for “Battle Belongs” and “House of The Lord”—two songs off his newly released eighth studio album, Hymn of Heaven. The full-band tour will be making 33 stops across the country throughout 2022.

The concert is on Thursday, January 20 at 7 p.m. at Bell Shoals Church, located at 2102 Bell Shoals Rd. in Brandon. For ticket information, visit www.ticketweb.com and search for ‘Phil Wickham.’

Love Like You Mean It Marriage Cruise

The FamilyLife® Love Like You Mean It® Marriage Cruise is a getaway for married couples looking for relaxation, renewal, romance and lifelong memories. In 2022, this eight-day, seven-night, fully chartered cruise sails from Port Canaveral to Antigua, St. Thomas, and CocoCay. It is truly an experience like no other. This is the 11th sailing of the Love Like You Mean It Marriage Cruise—an unforgettable week on the high seas as you reconnect, relax, renew, rediscover, romance and remember.

Vaccination is now required by Royal Caribbean. For more information about this cruise, taking place from Sunday, February 6 to Sunday, February 13, visit https://familylife.rezmagic.com/.

BE Well At FishHawk Fellowship

FishHawk Fellowship Church is excited to announce the launch of the new BE Well women’s ministry team. There will be a variety of options for you to connect with other ladies in encouragement and gain tools and resources to focus on your spiritual, emotional and physical health.

Register to be part of this group by January 14. The program is on Friday, January 21 from 6:30-8 p.m. This is a time of fellowship and getting active. The registration fee of $6 covers a healthy refreshment and a gift.

The group will meet in the gym at FishHawk Fellowship Church located at 15326 FishHawk Blvd. in Lithia. To register, visit www.fishhawkfc.org or call 655-7431.

New Food Bank Opens At Congregation Beth Shalom

Congregation Beth Shalom located at 706 Bryan Rd. in Brandon recently opened a food bank for the Greater Brandon area. The food bank will be open for distribution the third Sunday of each month.

The Temple will be open on Fridays from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. for drop-off of goods. For further information, contact Meral Ginsberg at 690-5713.

Love First Christian Center – Life University Classes

Monday, January 24 to Monday, March 28 at 7 p.m. – Financial Stewardship (10 weeks)

Financial Stewardship is a class on money and finance management taught from an extensive biblical perspective. You’ll walk through the basics of budgeting, eliminating debt, planning, creating a plan for a solid financial future and much more. You will discover the role your finances are to have in your life and spiritual well-being.

To register, visit lfcc.tv/register.

Tuesday, January 25 to Tuesday, April 19 at 7 p.m. – DivorceCare (13 weeks)

DivorceCare is a friendly, caring group of people who will walk alongside you through one of life’s very difficult experiences. Most people will tell you that separation and divorce are the most painful and stressful experiences they’ve ever faced. It’s a confusing time when you feel isolated and have lots of questions about issues you’ve never faced alone.

To register, visit lfcc.tv/register.