Proverbs 8:12 (KJV):

12 wisdom dwell with prudence, and find out knowledge of witty inventions.

God is a creator, and we are made in His image, so we have creativity on the inside of us too. God has an idea, a plan and a strategy that we can find and use to get to our wealthy place. We do not have to copy anybody because God has uniquely equipped each of us with a plan, a vision and a witty idea.

Oftentimes, God will give us witty ideas, but we do not have the faith to take action. James 2:20 (KJV) tells us that faith without works is dead. For us to manifest all that God has planned for us, we must put our ideas into action. They say graveyards are the wealthiest places on earth because they are full of people with witty inventions and great ideas that were never put into practice. Take your idea off the shelf and take it to the market! It just might be the next big sensation.

Prayer:

Lord, I thank You for I have the mind of Christ and I hold the thoughts, feelings and purposes of his heart. Lord, I thank You that I am creative because I am made in Your image. So, Lord, give me the wisdom, the discernment and the insight to create and help me to find my wealthy place, in Jesus’ name. Amen.

Except from: 60 Prayers in 60 Seconds, Page 22.