Like most of you, many of us rang in last New Year’s with hopes for a better year. But, it seems that some of our struggles continued in spite of our best hopes. It’s often during times of trials and tribulations that we turn to the One who can give us the comfort and strength we need. When we are going through hard times, it’s easy to become focused on everything that is going wrong, but if you place your focus on God and let go of the things that hurt our spirit, healing and peace can move in.

Sometimes, it’s difficult to trust in God’s plan for our lives, but if you dedicate your heart to Him, you will notice a change in your spirit and vision. One of the simplest ways to start your spiritual journey of 2022 is to commit to a devotional. Whether it be a daily devotional or a weekly devotional, staying in tune with God will often bring the peace that we desire. There are many wonderful devotionals available, including family devotions, couple’s devotions and devotions designed for men, women and students.

“So teach us to number our days, that we may apply our hearts unto wisdom,” (Psalm 90:12). Have a blessed 2022!



Mornings with Jesus 2022: Daily Encouragement for Your Soul

By Editors of Guideposts

Start every day off right with Jesus. This 365-day devotional, fresh for 2022, offers a Scripture verse, reflection on Christ’s words and teachings and a faith step that will challenge or inspire you each morning. Be empowered to turn your cares over to the Lord and listen for his direction and guidance in your life.



Daily Wisdom for Men 2022 Devotional Collection

Compiled by Barbour Books

Men will find inspiration, challenge and their spirits encouraged as they experience the wisdom of God’s word every day of 2022. Each daily devotional includes Scriptures, readings and prayers to remind you that, no matter what challenges or difficult times come, God is firmly in control, and His ways are good. In these pages, you’ll find encouragement, inspiration and spiritual blessing as you strengthen your faith all 365 days of the year.



Daily Wisdom for Women 2022 Devotional Collection

Compiled by Barbour Books

Being a woman of God means finding your strength and resiliency in the Lord. These daily devotions, new for 2022, offer Scriptures, readings, and prayers to remind you that, no matter what challenges you face, God is always in control, and all his ways are trustworthy. A read-through-the-Bible-in-a-year plan is included in this faith-filled devotional book.



Moments Together for Couples: 365 Daily Devotions for Drawing Near to God & One Another

By Dennis Rainey, Barbara Rainey

This book offers 365 daily devotions that will help draw you and your spouse closer together and closer to the Lord. Each brief reading offers a Scripture highlight, an insight, a question for discussion and a prayer to close. Whether you spend five minutes or 30 minutes together, Moments Together for Couples will give you a chance to pause, relax and draw on the Lord’s strength for your marriage.