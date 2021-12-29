Dr. Joe Martin Appears On Dad Devotionals Podcast—To Get Real With Christian Men

Dad Devotionals is a podcast for Christian fathers and husbands, and it’s released a new episode with Christian author and speaker Dr. Joe Martin. The Real Men Connect podcast host discussed how men can live a more authentic life in Christ and achieve their true purpose. Martin tells men how they can step up and show up better for God, their families, their colleagues and themselves. His straight talk is wrapped in biblical truth.

Dave Domzalski, host of Dad Devotionals, launched the podcast to help men become better versions of themselves through Christ. Fans of the podcast can contact Domzalski via email to provide feedback and ideas for the podcast or to become a guest on the show.

The podcast can be found on Apple and Spotify, or you can listen to the episode at https://daddevotionals.com/podcast/64/.

The Global Church Network’s Conference In Orlando Expected To Draw 700 International Church Leaders

The 20th anniversary Synergize Pastor and Leader Conference, organized by the Global Church Network (GCN), will equip and network more than 700 influential international evangelists and church leaders from 40 countries representing more than 100 denominations for evangelistic ministry. GCN is an international organization established in 2001 to mobilize the Body of Christ to fulfill the Great Commission.

Synergize 2022 will highlight remaining priorities for fulfilling the Great Commission by the 2,000th anniversary of the founding of the Church. The conference will also highlight GCN’s other initiatives, including the Mount Everest Training Center (METC), the Global Church Divinity School, Million Ministers Mandate, Billion Hour Prayer Emphasis, Bible Translation Reformation and Global Church Evangelists Network.

Synergize 2022 will be held at the DoubleTree by Hilton at SeaWorld in Orlando and registration is available only via waitlist. A full event schedule and registration information is available at https://synergize.tv/.

Country Singer LeAnn Rimes To Release Faith-Inspired Album, God’s Work

GRAMMY Award-winning country music artist LeAnn Rimes is releasing a new album titled God’s Work, which she describes as “an inspirational record.” Rimes explained that the album’s title represents what we were placed on earth to do.

“I actually have ‘God’s Work’ tattooed on my arm because I do believe that we are all a part of that and here to put down the doctrine and our own beliefs of duality and our differences, and actually love one another and create a new world,” said Rimes.

Some of the songs on the album explore the beauty of being human and holy. Rimes hopes that God’s Work, which will come out a little over 25 years after her first album, Blue, will bring people closer together during a time when there is so much division. The album is scheduled to release in early 2022.

For more information, visit www.leannrimes.com.

Dolly Parton Awarded People Of The Year Honor

Christian singer Dolly Parton has been named among the ‘People of the Year’ by People magazine for her “transformative work” in society. Parton has been involved in many charitable efforts, including her Imaginary Library, which has given more than 160 million books to kids in need. In a recent interview, Parton said she did not want to be worshipped for her generosity and added that donating should not be done seeking admiration.

“I don’t want to be worshiped, because there’s a Scripture in my Bible that talks about idol worship,” Parton explained, “and I see that happening all the time with movie stars and these celebrities. People literally worship them more than they worship God.”

Parton has always been very vocal about her faith. The 10-time GRAMMY winner grew up in a Christian household—her grandfather was a preacher at her church and her mother was a preacher’s daughter.

For more information about Parton’s Imagination Library, visit www.imaginationlibrary.com.