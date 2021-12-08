Dr. Jennifer Canady, assistant principal for curriculum at Riverview High School, knew she had to do something to support the mental health and positive climate for her teachers and staff.

Going through the pandemic and the aftermath had taken its toll.

“I just kept seeing a feeling of helplessness. It’s a harder year than we expected,” she said.

Post-pandemic, the district lost many teachers, and some classrooms remain open; teachers and staff have had to step up to meet the needs of students despite challenges like unfilled vacancies and substitute shortages.

Canady remembered another school which turned an empty room into a special space for faculty. That’s when the idea for a meditation room took hold—a place her team could go to during the day to relax and recharge during a planning period or a break.

Knowing the generosity of our neighborhood, she made an Amazon Wish List and shared it via social media groups. To her surprise and delight, the community took care of everything and more. To highlight a few donors, the Riverview Chamber of Commerce along with a local contractor, McCullough & Scott, donated paint and supplies. A former student’s family, the owners of World of Floors, even bought massage chairs. Another local company made wall decals.

“A lot of generosity was shown to us,” Canady gushed.

This does not include the countless individuals who bought something here or there to create this special space.

Everything came together with the National Honor Society volunteering to paint after school and on weekends. The teachers and staff are over the moon.

“They are excited I can give them something, even if its only a few minutes to decompress,” she said.

Items are still needed, and if you would like to contribute, please select an item from the Amazon Wish List at www.amazon.com/hz/wishlist/ls/XM70TQAED5V5. If you have any questions about how you can help further, contact Canady at 671-5011, ext. 229 or email jennifer.canady@hcps.net.