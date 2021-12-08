Jennifer and Tony Friedrichsen celebrated a special kind of anniversary on December 1. The couple moved to Florida a year ago with their business, T&J Painting, a full-service painting company, and on November 30, they thanked the community for supporting them with an anniversary celebration at Summerfield Golf Club in Riverview.

“My wife and I started this company as a means to better provide for our four young children,” said Tony. “We mean it when we say that every job truly does matter.”

T&J Painting is licensed and insured, offering commercial and residential painting along with deck and fence staining, wood rot replacement and extensive repair services.

“T&J Painting strives to be an industry leader in providing a high level of quality and customer service,” said Tony. “We understand that you have options in which company you choose to paint your home, but we feel very confident that we will be the most qualified and professional paint company that you have potential to deal with.”

Jennifer and Tony are proud to participate in every project the company takes on, using high-end brands exclusively from Sherwin Williams, in addition to working hard to make a name for T&J Painting in the community.

“We are honored to serve the SouthShore and Hillsborough County area of Tampa Bay,” said Tony. “We absolutely love our community and enjoy having the privilege to do our small part to keep it beautiful, fresh and vibrant. We have met so many wonderful people, whether that be customers, vendors or business community partners.”

The couple also gives back to the community. Jennifer is a member of the Sumner High School Booster Club, the Riverview Woman’s Club, an ambassador to the Greater Riverview Chamber of Commerce and a member of the Valrico FishHawk Chamber of Commerce.

“We also strive to give back to our community as much as we can,” said Tony.

Tony encourages residents to check out the company’s Facebook page and website for examples of current and past projects.

“We put full effort in making sure that all our clients are completely satisfied,” said Tony. “We have built a very strong reputation with our customers and in the painting industry.”

For more information, visit www.tandjpaintingfl.com or call 723-9124. Tony can be reached at tony@tandjpaintingfl.com.