Cola Harris Bailey has always loved skincare, makeup, health and wellness. She started modeling in her 20s and spent years in London and various places as a model.

“At 53, I still take modeling and spokesperson gigs for various jobs and worked many years with HSN,” Bailey said. “I got my esthetician license over a decade ago after working with top skincare and makeup companies and developing a love in helping others take care of their skin. My passion is helping others see and feel their beauty. God made us all unique and beautiful, and my passion is to help others see and feel that.”

Bailey opened Tranquility Facial Room in Apollo Beach this past October.

“I am the sole owner of this small business,” Bailey said. “I chose ‘Tranquility’ as the name as when my clients enter, that is what they truly feel. They don’t want to leave, and it takes them away from the stress of the world. Tranquility Facial Room is unique. It is a small, private studio where everyone is treated with five-star treatment. They enter on a fresh rose-covered entry, candles’ light and the room smells amazing. Every facial gets hot towels, a scalp massage to melt the care of the world away; there is not a feeling of a time clock.”

Tranquility Facial Room only books a limited number of facials each day so that its customers can enjoy their facials without feeling rushed.

“I only book so many facials a day so each client can get a custom, non-rushed treatment,” Bailey said. “Literally, my clients leave relaxed with fresh, baby-like glowing skin, and they have said it’s the best they have ever had. That’s my goal to give all of my clients an individual, custom treatment and make them feel beautiful.”

Tranquility Facial Room specializes in the new HydraFacial, which is state-of-the art technology. “This machine combines many services in one,” Bailey said. “Hydrodermabrasion, oxygen infusion and ends with cryotherapy the top treatment for the face in 2021. The new technology allows me to even do hydrodermabrasion on sensitive skin, rosacea and acne-driven skin.”

Keeping things local is also important to Bailey and her staff at Tranquility Facial Room. “I am a huge supporter of shopping local,” Bailey said. “I am a member of the Southshore Chamber of Commerce. Anytime I can shop local, that’s what I do and ask others too, as well. I also help run Apollo Beach and surrounding areas’ local ladies’ groups and welcome other new ladies to the group. We do a lot of monthly functions and support each other as women and our businesses.”

If you would like to learn more about Tranquility Facial Room and the services Bailey and her staff offer, you can visit her website at www.tranquilityfacialroom.com or contact Bailey at 598-0466. Tranquility Facial Room is located at 6617 Dolphin Cove Dr. in Apollo Beach.