Adventure Island, voted one of the country’s top 10 waterparks by USA Today, is racing into 2022 with two new thrills and year-round operation. Opening just in time for spring break, Rapids Racer and Wahoo Remix will make a splash at Adventure Island next March. With new heaters and comfortable water temperatures, guests can now enjoy the endless summer vibe and thrilling attractions all year long.

On Rapids Racer, riders grab a two-person raft before racing through nearly 600 feet of slide, complete with low walls to encounter your opponents throughout this side-by-side experience. The thrill of the chase is amplified as guests swirl through the world’s first dueling saucers in this exhilarating journey full of high-speed tunnels, turns and more.

On Wahoo Remix, riders will enjoy waves of water and sound as they splash to the beat of a remixed favorite attraction. Formerly Wahoo Run, Wahoo Remix will be Adventure Island’s first waterslide to feature synchronized light and sound elements, delivering an all-new, high-energy, family raft ride experience with ultimate party vibes. Enclosed tunnels that were once dark will now glow and groove as riders zoom through over 600 feet of fun.

“The all-new Rapids Racer and new enhancements to another fan-favorite attraction with Wahoo Remix will elevate the Adventure Island guest experience in an unprecedented way in 2022,” said Neal Thurman, park president of Busch Gardens and Adventure Island. “With recently announced year-round operations, it’s going to be a momentous year for water park fans, as our guests can now splash in the sun and take on thrills from January to December.”

Refresh and Recharge

Rounding out Adventure Island’s revamp is the recently opened Hang Ten Tiki Bar. Centrally located between Rapids Racer and Wahoo Remix, the park’s first full-service bar is the prime spot to grab a drink and recharge. With handcrafted signature cocktails, fan-favorite local brews and a regional and international rum selection, Hang Ten serves refreshing concoctions that can be found only at Adventure Island. Visitors can enjoy this new tropical oasis as they sip and savor small seasonal bites to fuel up for all-day fun.

Located right across the street from Busch Gardens® Tampa Bay, Adventure Island® features a combination of exhilarating water rides and tropical, tranquil surroundings. For more information, visit adventureisland.com for more information.