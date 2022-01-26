Edited by Jenny Bennett

High 5, Inc. Offers New Combined Pickleball And Tennis Membership

Joining the High 5 Paddle and Racquet Membership gives players full access to both pickleball and tennis activities. Racquet sports are first and foremost a social sport, and membership gives unlimited access to many organized play sessions and other fun events. The play does not stop on the courts and includes invitations to social outings and community driven activities that are led by volunteers and other players in the community.

High 5, Inc. is located at 405 Beverly Blvd. in Brandon. For additional information, visit its website at www.high5inc.org or call 689-0908.

Creative Junk Therapy Offers Art Classes BOGOHO

Creative Junk Therapy is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit creative reuse center in Brandon. It was created as a space for all people to enjoy their community through creativity and its mission is to promote creativity, environmental awareness and community through reuse. It is offering buy-one, get-one-half-off art classes between February and April for people new to Creative Art Therapy. It offers a wide selection of classes on varying mediums, including acrylic painting, fiber art, papier-mâché, resin art, creative crochet and cross stitch.

Creative Junk Therapy is located at 772 W. Lumsden Rd. in Brandon. Additional information can be found on its website at www.creativejunktherapy.org or by calling 324-9777.

Greenbrook Medical Celebrates Ribbon-Cutting

Greenbrook Medical has been delivering high-quality, personalized primary care to seniors with Medicare Advantage in Tampa Bay for 30 years and recently celebrated the ribbon-cutting of a new clinic in Seffner. It offers the highest-touch service you’ll find from your doctor—you’ll always see your board-certified doctor. It offers same-day appointments, same-day referrals to specialists, low wait times, convenient on-site services and treatments like lab services, EKG, PFT, skin cancer biopsies and treatments, joint injections, vaccines and more.

Greenbrook Medical of Seffner is located at Lakewood Market at 11200 E. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Ste. 107 in Seffner. For more information, visit www.greenbrookmedical.com, follow at www.facebook.com/Greenbrook-Medical-225419642808550/ or call 443-3399.

Local Escape Rooms Win ‘World’s Best’ Awards

Two local escape rooms won ‘best escape rooms in the world’ titles. Game Over Escape Rooms is located at 10266 Causeway Blvd. in Tampa and was awarded Best Horror Theme. Its escape rooms are themed to the last detail to enhance your experience. It creates a unique movie-like setting with puzzles and electronics.

Legends Escape Rooms is located at 952 W. Brandon Blvd. in Brandon and won Best In-Person Escape Room for Dungeon VII. It has a variety of escape rooms with different levels of difficulty and genres. Legends was founded as an antidote to the mundane, and its owners wanted players to step out of the rut of being entertained and join the thrill and adventure of being part of the mystery.

Additional information about Game Over can be found on its website at info@gameovertampa.com or by calling 372-0040. Information for Legends can be found at www.legendsescaperooms.com or by calling 643-9411.

Double Eagle Auto Center And Niche Auto Finders Opening Soon

Double Eagle Auto Center (formerly Car Wash on the Greens) and Niche Auto Finders, Inc. is opening soon in Valrico. The oil change services offered within the old fast lube shop will now focus solely on the highest quality oil brands and premium synthetic; full-service specialty mechanical is also part of the expansion.

The new owners have brought together a carefully selected, pre-owned inventory of distinctive vehicles as well.

“Our goal is to offer an impressive selection of top-quality pre-owned cars and trucks at the most competitive prices in the nation,” said Aaron Bleich, owner of Niche Auto Finders.

Sam Shore, also an owner, is a truck connoisseur, but he still loves to jump in a hot rod when he’s not hauling a trailer or building materials. Niche Auto Finders strives to offer cars for every budget, from a $2,500 starter car to a $100,000 Lamborghini Gallardo LP570 Performante.

The new auto services and sales business, with a remodeled lounge area, is located at 3618 Lithia Pinecrest Rd. in Valrico, just a half-mile south of Bloomingdale and next to Bullfrog Creek Brewing Co.

Contact info to ‘talk clean cars’ like BMWs, Jaguars, Lexus, Mercedes, Hondas, Fords and more is 416-7224. Visit www.nicheautofinders.com for more information or stop in and look around.

T&J Painting Celebrates First Anniversary

T&J Painting, owned by locals Tony and Jen Friedrichsen, has just celebrated its first anniversary with a get-together, including snacks and door prizes.

T&J Painting provides superior, all-encompassing customer service to both the residential and commercial painting industry. It prides itself on being family-owned with family values and a high-quality work ethic being the motivation behind all that it does.

For your free paint estimate from T&J Painting or for more information, you can reach them by phone at 723-9124 or visit its website at www.tandjpaintingfl.com.

A.C.T. Massage Of Lithia Opens

FishHawk resident Jean Niccum, who is a registered nurse and has over 30 years of experience in the health care field, recently started A.C.T. Massage of Lithia, located at 411 Lithia Pinecrest Rd., Ste. 411 in Brandon. It provides relaxing and therapeutic massages to help clients achieve health and well-being using techniques that promote relaxation and healing holistically.

“Studies have shown massage therapy to produce positive results when used as an adjunct to help individuals manage common ailments such as high blood pressure, peripheral neuropathy, depression, anxiety and post-cancer treatment, to name a few,” said Niccum.

For additional information, visit its website at www.massagebook.com/biz/ACTMassageoflithia, call 356-9703 or email actmassageoflithia@gmail.com. Mobile massage options are also available with prior approval.