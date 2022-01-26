Winthrop Arts, an arts nonprofit located in Riverview, is excited to offer a dynamic schedule of art classes for 2022. Classes are available for children 5 years and older, teens and adults. All classes are offered at Winthrop Arts’ arts education studio, known as the Art Factory, which is located at 11267 Winthrop Main St. in Riverview (at the intersection of Bloomingdale Ave. and Providence Rd.).

For adults 15 years and older, Winthrop Arts offers a ceramics class on Mondays from 6-7:30 p.m. Adults can create original ceramics pieces by hand or a potter’s wheel. In addition, throughout the year, a basket weaving class is offered. Students learn to hand-weave beautiful baskets of all types and sizes.

For teens, there are two classes being offered this year on either Tuesday or Thursday from 6-7:30 p.m. Teens will work with Varonica Hattix, an abstract artist, to create mixed media and drawing/painting pieces in a thoughtful and thought-provoking setting.

For younger artists, Winthrop Arts offers a wide range of mediums, including Art with Bryant on Mondays at 3:30 p.m., Mixed Media Make and Take on Mondays at 4:30 p.m., Printmaking on Wednesdays at 5 p.m. and Ceramics on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 6 p.m. There is also a 3D Art class offered on Thursdays at 4:30 p.m.

Winthrop Arts was established as a 501(c)(3) in 2015, but artist Bryant Martinez had been leading art classes and holding art festivals under the name for many years. Since 2016, art classes have been offered at the Art Factory.

Martinez said, “Students are taught how to create and appreciate art in an atypical way.” He explained, “We like to think of our style more as artists creating art with fellow artists. Students learn to appreciate what they create when left to freely imagine and not worry about making mistakes or being judged.”

Preregistration is required for all classes and a minimum of four classes is required except for basket weaving.

Winthrop Arts will once again offer a summer camp this June and July. Registration for summer camp will be available in March.

For more information on classes and to register, please visit www.winthroparts.org or call 758-5161.