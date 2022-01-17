Compiled by Jenny Bennett

Ready For Kindergarten Event At Valrico Elementary

Valrico Elementary School, located at 609 S. Miller Rd. in Valrico, will be holding its Ready for Kindergarten event on Thursday, February 24 at 5 p.m. Parents can complete enrollment documents online at http://hillsboroughschools.org/valrico (under ‘Resources,’ then ‘Registration’) and bring them to the event, or they can bring them on the evening of the event.

Other required documents are two proofs of residency, shot record, physical and birth certificate. Incoming kindergarten students must be 4 years old by Thursday, September 1.

Art Program For Families With Down Syndrome Children And Teens

Center Place’s community partner, the Down Syndrome Association of Tampa Bay (DSATB), will be offering its free 3-2-1 Art program for families with children and teens who have Down syndrome. The program will take place at Center Place twice a month on the first Monday of each month from 6-7 p.m. and the third Sunday of each month from 3-4 p.m.

The students will use art as a way of expression and communication. The class will also help its students develop social skills and learn how to interact with other students and teachers in a classroom setting.

If you would like to preregister your child for this program, please contact Center Place at 685-8888. Children and families must be prescreened for this program before they may register.

David Weekley Collects Thousands Of Meals During Annual Food Drive

Nearly 311,000 people nationwide received a hearty Thanksgiving meal thanks to the partnership of David Weekley Homes and 17 charities across the U.S. Throughout November, the company hosted its seventh annual, company-wide Thanksgiving Drive, collecting 93,000 pounds of food and more than $110,000 for nonprofit organizations around the country with help from homeowners, real estate agents, vendors, trade partners and team members.

The Tampa team partnered with Feeding Tampa Bay, and the donations provided over 90,000 meals, including 5,100 pounds of frozen turkeys and hams, for those in need.

Veterans Art Program

The Veterans Art Program is open to veterans of foreign wars. There is no fee, no artistic skill needed, no surveys or record keeping and no reason not to join. It takes place every Wednesday from 10:30 a.m. until 12 Noon at Center Place, which is located at 619 Vonderburg Dr., Ste. B in Brandon. To register for the class, call 685-8888.

Weight Loss Challenge Winner Donates Winnings To Seeds Of Hope

Congratulations to Jacky Costello, one of the winners of the weight loss challenge at Inspired Mobile Fitness. Costello, a FishHawk resident, local author and owner of Custom Cleanups, has joined with Rashah Davis, owner of Inspired Mobile Fitness, to present her winnings of $375 to support Seeds of Hope. Costello added an additional $125 to be able to donate $500 to feed hungry families in the community this holiday season.

Plant City Community Choral Rehearsals Starting

Plant City Community Chorale began rehearsals for its spring session on Monday, January 10, from 7-9:30 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, located at 303 N. Evers St. in Plant City. The Chorale rehearses every Monday night and is always looking for new singers to join the fun.

For more information, visit its website at www.pccchorale.org, its Facebook page @plantcitycommunitychorale, or contact the secretary at pccchoralesecretary@gmail.com.

Crucible Travel Baseball Seeks Players

Crucible Travel Baseball is looking for a few players to fill open positions at the 9U, 10U and 12U levels. Now is the time to give your child their opportunity to compete and grow as players and people in an educational environment that puts an emphasis on player health and development.

For more information or to schedule a tryout, please contact Tom Ferguson at 781-392-4803 or tferguson1112@gmail.com.

Dover Bullets Clay Shoot Fundraiser

A local baseball team, the Dover Bullets, is raising money to go to Cooperstown, New York to compete in June. A clay shoot fundraiser is being held on Saturday, February 12, from 9:30 a.m. at FishHawk Sporting Clays, located at 13505 Hobson Simmons Rd. in Lithia.

Tickets for the event are $125 per person, and that includes ammunition and safety gear, as well as lunch and beverages. A team costs $400, and one gun and a golf cart will be included per foursome. Along with the clay shoot, there will be raffles, prizes and an auction to enjoy.

For more information, contact Stephanie at 727-919-0302 or bulletsbaseball12u@gmail.com.