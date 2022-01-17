Double Eagle Auto Center And Niche Auto Finders Opening Soon

Double Eagle Auto Center (formerly Car Wash on the Greens) and Niche Auto Finders, Inc. is opening soon in Valrico. The oil change services offered within the old fast lube shop will now focus solely on the highest quality oil brands and premium synthetic; full-service specialty mechanical is also part of the expansion.

The new owners have brought together a carefully selected, pre-owned inventory of distinctive vehicles as well. “Our goal is to offer an impressive selection of top-quality pre-owned cars and trucks at the most competitive prices in the nation,” said Aaron Bleich, owner of Niche Auto Finders.

Sam Shore, also an owner, is a truck connoisseur, but he still loves to jump in a hot rod when he’s not hauling a trailer or building materials. Niche Auto Finders strives to offer cars for every budget, from a $2,500 starter car to a $100,000 Lamborghini Gallardo LP570 Performante.

The new auto services and sales business, with a remodeled lounge area, is located at 3618 Lithia Pinecrest Rd. in Valrico, just a half-mile south of Bloomingdale and next to Bullfrog Creek Brewing Co. Contact info to ‘talk clean cars’ like BMWs, Jaguars, Lexus, Mercedes, Hondas, Fords and more is 416-7224.

Visit www.nicheautofinders.com for more information, or stop in and look around.

Greenbrook Medical Celebrates Ribbon-Cutting

Greenbrook Medical has been delivering high-quality, personalized primary care to seniors with Medicare Advantage in Tampa Bay for 30 years and recently celebrated the ribbon-cutting of a new clinic in Seffner. It offers the highest-touch service you’ll find from your doctor—you’ll always see your board-certified doctor. It offers same-day appointments, same-day referrals to specialists, low wait times, convenient on-site services and treatments like lab services, EKG, PFT, skin cancer biopsies and treatments, joint injections, vaccines and more.

Greenbrook Medical of Seffner is located at Lakewood Market at 11200 E. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Ste. 107 in Seffner. For more information, visit www.greenbrookmedical.com, follow at www.facebook.com/Greenbrook-Medical-225419642808550/ or call 443-3399.

T&J Painting Celebrates First Anniversary

T&J Painting, owned by locals Tony and Jen Friedrichsen, has just celebrated its first anniversary with a get-together, including snacks and door prizes. T&J Painting provides superior, all-encompassing customer service to both the residential and commercial painting industry. It prides itself on being family-owned with family values and a high-quality work ethic being the motivation behind all that it does.

For your free paint estimate from T&J Painting or for more information, you can reach them by phone at 723-9124 or visit its website at www.tandjpaintingfl.com.

A.C.T. Massage Of Lithia Opens

FishHawk resident Jean Niccum, who is a registered nurse and has over 30 years of experience in the health care field, recently started A.C.T. Massage of Lithia, located at 411 Lithia Pinecrest Rd., Ste. 411 in Brandon. It provides relaxing and therapeutic massages to help clients achieve health and well-being using techniques that promote relaxation and healing holistically.

“Studies have shown massage therapy to produce positive results when used as an adjunct to help individuals manage common ailments such as high blood pressure, peripheral neuropathy, depression, anxiety and post-cancer treatment, to name a few,” said Niccum.

For additional information, visit its website at www.massagebook.com/biz/ACTMassageoflithia, call 356-9703 or email actmassageoflithia@gmail.com. Mobile massage options are also available with prior approval.

Meticulous Jess Marketing Agency Celebrates First Anniversary

Meticulous Jess is a Tampa-based, full-service digital marketing agency owned by Jessica Edwards. It focuses on helping businesses achieve their goals, generate leads, improve customer retention and establish a recognizable brand.

To schedule a consultation with Meticulous Jess or for more information, call 822-9884 or visit www.meticulousjessmarketing.com.

22 Moons Antiques & Tea Room Opens The Porch

22 Moons Antiques & Tea Room recently celebrated the grand opening of The Porch. 22 Moons hand-selects each item because of its beauty, uniqueness and quality. With the new addition of the tearoom, it has combined its customers’ love for both the antique shop and the tearoom, which has led to a blended name and spirit. At 22 Moons’ ‘The Porch,’ it serves grab-and-go items as well as à la carte tearoom selections with a casual outdoor seating space.

22 Moons Antiques & Tea Room is located at 3102 Lithia Pinecrest Rd. in Valrico. For more information, visit www.22moonsantiquesandtea.com or call 278-5213.

Citizens Bank & Trust Selects Tiffany Achille To Lead New Valrico Office

Tiffany Achille has been selected to lead the Valrico office location of Citizens Bank & Trust. The office, located at 1016 Bloomingdale Ave., opened in November and marks the bank’s first entry into Hillsborough County.

A native of Tampa, Achille began her banking career in 2002, starting as a teller and working her way up to branch manager. With an extensive background in the Valrico market, she values the one-on-one customer interaction offered by a community bank, working with businesses and families to identify their needs and find the right banking solutions. In addition, Achille volunteers with Seeds of Hope and Toys for Tots, and she has helped hundreds of families in need through a baby formula and diaper supply pantry she created to address a critical need in the community.

“We are excited to have Tiffany as part of the Citizens Bank & Trust family. Her experience working and serving the Valrico community makes her a great fit as we enter this new market,” said Citizens Bank & Trust President and CEO Greg Littleton. “Tiffany and her team look forward to working with customers to build strong relationships and becoming a partner in the community.”

Scuba Dive Riverview Opens

Scuba Dive Riverview, owned by Jorge Roman, recently opened at 6520 U.S. Hwy. 301, Ste. 103 in Riverview. Scuba Dive Riverview is your local store for scuba diving gear, plus it offers different levels of classes from entry to advanced, all capped at eight students. It also offers PADI Divemaster and SSI Assistant Instructor courses that will help you begin your career as a professional diver.

For more information, visit www.diveventuresscuba.com.