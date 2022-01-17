Do you know that our community is home to many KNOW Women? Do you know what KNOW Women are or how they become in the KNOW?

KNOW is an ecosystem for high-achieving women. It is a global media company and community dedicated to amplifying the voices of female leaders, executives and entrepreneurs.

“I wanted to become a part of KNOW because I knew a few women that were a part of KNOW and they had a good experience,” said Tampa Bay Market Manager of KNOW and Riverview resident. “I saw the publication and I knew the book was a quality product. I joined KNOW just prior to COVID. Like every other organization, in-person events did not happen. I participated in all of the virtual options KNOW offered. I was able to build relationships with women not just in my local community, not even just the Tampa Bay area, but in other states and in Canada. My experience, even with COVID, was amazing. The previous market manager moved into a corporate writing/publishing role. Sarah Benken, the founder/CEO, asked me if I was interested in interviewing, and here I am. It is a great opportunity.”

Liz Brewer of the Angel Foundation in Brandon is a KNOW Woman.

“I wanted to become part of the KNOW Women network because I want to surround myself with strong, professional women who continually inspire and challenge me to be the best woman I can be,” Brewer said. “I believe that when you have others to go to when struggling with life’s issues, you will be able to make wise decisions, especially in business. As a CEO, it can be lonely at the top. The ladies I network with allow me to be transparent without feeling inadequate because they, too, [are] often experiencing the same struggles.”

Robin Stone is the owner of Legends Escape Rooms and Game Over Escape Rooms in Tampa. She is also a KNOW Woman.

“I joined KNOW because of the incredible opportunities to promote female entrepreneurs,” Stone said. “Finding successful women that are like-minded is always beneficial and rewarding.”

Rhonda McGrew is the co-founder and CEO of Elite Pediatric Healthcare. She, too, is a KNOW Woman.

“I wanted to become a part of KNOW to connect with and collaborate with like-minded women who encourage, support and promote a high level of excellence in both business in community service,” McGrew said. “I, too, am a KNOW Woman. I joined because I wanted to connect with women in my community who want to lift other women up and help them to become successful.”

If you would like to know more about KNOW Women or if you’d like to join our group, you can visit the KNOW website at www.theknowwomen.com.