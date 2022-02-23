Those considering getting their dogs trained by experienced certified dog trainers could reach out to All American Dog Training Academy. Since its establishment in 1972, it has provided dog training in Tampa, Clearwater, St. Petersburg, Bradenton and the surrounding areas to more than 50,000 dogs and their owners within their neighborhoods, homes and businesses. This year, All American Dog Training Academy is celebrating its 50th anniversary.

Valrico resident Hope Springs, vice president and office manager at All American Dog Training Academy, shared what is in store for their 50th anniversary.

“We are putting special 50th anniversary stickers on every diploma each client receives at completion,” Hope said. “We also do plan to offer specials throughout the year,” she added.

Glen White and his family founded All American Dog Training Academy. He had a gift for dog training, and White turned that passion into a reality after he retired from the Army. In 1999, Hope’s husband Dave Springs, became a trainer there and worked his way to training supervisor. The Springs partnered with All American Dog Training Academy, and Dave became the vice president before they both took over the company in 2011.

As a family-owned and operated business, it ensures that clients get the best customer service as well as the best trainer that they and their dog need. The trainers there have obtained many years of experience and knowledge to make sure clients get the skills needed to effectively train their dog.

All American Dog Training Academy offers a military style of dog training utilizing a positive and negative approach. It provides a full range of obedience courses for one’s pets. The types of services that individuals can select from include protection training, puppy training, advanced obedience, service training and much more.

Hope mentioned how it feels knowing that the business reached being in operation for 50 years.

“It is an amazing feeling that we can still serve the Tampa Bay area with quality and professional training for their pets,” Hope said.

For more information, visit https://allamericandog.net or call 685-6666.