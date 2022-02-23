Compiled by Jenny Bennett

Monthly Artist Night To Showcase Local Talent

Center Place is calling all artists, musicians, poets and actors to come and showcase their talent to the community in a monthly artist night on the first Friday of each month from 7-10 p.m. There is no admission for this event, but your work will need to be seen by Center Place’s executive director before attendance is approved.

Center Place is located at 619 Vonderburg Dr., Ste. B in Brandon. Call 685-8888 for more information. You must be 21 or older to attend.

Local Veteran Accepts Congressional Gold Medal On Behalf Of Great Uncle

The President signed a bill in June 2014 awarding members of Puerto Rico’s 65th Infantry Regiment, also known as the Borinqueneers, the Congressional Gold Medal. The medal is one of the highest awards that the U.S. bestows and recognizes the contributions and extraordinary heroism of the men of the 65th Infantry Regiment.

Local veteran Anthony Torres proudly accepted the award for his great uncle, Carlos Figuera, in recognition of his service during World War II.

Bloomingdale Bulls Clay Shoot Fundraiser

The Bloomingdale High School football team is hosting a clay shoot fundraiser on Saturday, March 5 starting at 9 a.m. The shoot will take place at FishHawk Sporting Clays, located at 13505 Hobson Simmons Rd. in Lithia. The event includes 50 clay targets, and you do not need any shooting experience.

Tickets are $70 per person or $260 per four-person team, which also includes cart rental, 50 targets each and lunch. Raffle prizes and silent auction items will also be available, as will a variety of sponsorship deals.

To find additional information or to ask any questions, email gobullsfootball@gmail.com or call Coach Wyatt on 516-9338.

Kappa Delta Phi Bingo At The Talking Pint

Kappa Delta Phi are hosting a bingo night at The Talking Pint Bar & Bistro on Tuesday, February 22, from 7 p.m. Join them for a night of fun and prizes. Bingo cards are $15, and food and drinks are available for purchase from the menu. Come early to secure a table for you and your friends; there will not be any reservations.

The Talking Pint Bar & Bistro is located at 13418 Boyette Rd. in Riverview.

Cartooning Classes With Alejandro At Center Place

Cartooning classes with Alejandro Algarin at Center Place will talk about cartooning and cartooning history as well as show how to express emotion and acting through cartooning. With these classes, you will discover how to create and evoke laughter and convey humor using simple shapes and composition as well as express everyday characters, scenes and stories.

The classes at Center Place, located at 619 Vonderburg Dr. in Brandon, are on Tuesdays at 4:30 p.m. for kids who are K-7 years old and from 6-7 p.m. for those 8-14 years old. For more information, visit www.centerplacebrandon.com or call 685-8888.

Calligraphy Classes Coming To Ruskin

Learn to create the beautiful writing you see on invitations, place cards and wall art—almost everywhere you go. Nail the basics and have fun at Brush Pen Lettering 101. A professional calligrapher will teach you the basic strokes, the principles of modern lettering and how to make that brush pen behave.

The next class will be held at the beautiful new Holiday Inn Express in Ruskin on Saturday, March 5 from 1-3 p.m. The class fee is $40, which includes professional instruction, and all supplies are included.

For registration information, call 489-5507.

Bingo Returns To St. Stephen Catholic Church

St. Stephen Catholic Church, located at 10118 St. Stephen Cir. in Riverview is pleased to announce the return of bingo to its Family Life Center. The event is held on the fourth Tuesday of every month.

The next date is January 25, and it will begin at 6:30 p.m. The doors open at 5:30 p.m., and a concession stand will be available for refreshments. There will also be a 50/50 raffle, and proceeds from the evening will support community families in need and church groups like St. Vincent de Paul.

Alafia Republican Club Meeting

The Alafia Republican Club meets on the third Monday of each month at O’Brien’s Irish Pub, located at 701 W. Lumsden Rd. in Brandon. Speakers for the meeting on Monday, February 21 are Mike Owens, Hillsborough County Commissioner candidate, and Jeff Lukens, Republican Club of Hillsborough County Election Integrity. Social hour will begin at 6 p.m. and guest speakers at 7 p.m.