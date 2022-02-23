An important intersection in Brandon at Lumsden Rd. and Valrico Rd. will be redesigned to improve traffic flow and pedestrian safety.

According to the Hillsborough County website, the project is part of the Intersection Improvement Program and is designed to include left-turn lanes for all approaches at the intersection and a westbound-to-northbound right-turn lane at Lumsden Rd. and Valrico Rd. Additionally, the existing signalized intersection will be upgraded and will include pedestrian enhancements.

Sidewalks and bicycle lanes will be added or replaced to improve pedestrian and bicycle connectivity through the intersection. Improvements will include retrofitting for Americans with Disability Act (ADA) ramps, curbing and pavement markings to provide services that improve access for all users.

The project is expected to be completed in early 2025 with the project development (planning) completed last year, the design/land acquisition expected to be complete in Mid-2023 and procurement completion expected in 2024.

The total budget for the project is $6.6 million, with planning, design and land estimated at $1 million and construction at $5.1 million. According to the Hillsborough County website, funding sources may include developer contributions, financing, gas taxes and ad valorem revenue.

The cost and schedule data are the county’s current best estimates and are subject to change. Changes (if any) are updated once a month at www.hcflgov.net.

The county held a virtual engagement session on the Hillsborough Engagement Hub to collect feedback from the public last month. The feedback, which was mostly in favor of the project, can be viewed at www.hcflgov.net/hcengage.