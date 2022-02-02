Compiled by Jenny Bennett

Dover Bullets Clay Shoot Fundraiser

A local baseball team, the Dover Bullets, is raising money to go to Cooperstown, New York to compete in June. A clay shoot fundraiser is being held on Saturday, February 12, from 9:30 a.m. at FishHawk Sporting Clays, located at 13505 Hobson Simmons Rd. in Lithia.

Tickets for the event are $125 per person, and that includes ammunition and safety gear, as well as lunch and beverages. A team costs $400, and one gun and a golf cart will be included per foursome. Along with the clay shoot, there will be raffles, prizes and an auction to enjoy.

For more information, contact Stephanie at 727-919-0302 or bulletsbaseball12u@gmail.com.

Drag Queen Bingo Valentine’s Celebration

Drag Queen Freya is returning to Center Place, so save a spot in your heart for Drag Queen Bingo this Valentine’s week. Valentine’s-themed Drag Queen Bingo will take place on Thursday, February 10, from 6-9 p.m. Tickets are $40 ($5 service fee for card payments) and includes 10 games of bingo, a performance from Freya, food and wine. There will also be a silent auction and a 50/50 raffle.

Center Place is located at 619 Vonderburg Dr., Ste. B in Brandon, call Center Place to reserve your seat on 685-8888. You must be 18 or older to attend.

Monthly Artist Night To Showcase Local Talent

Center Place is calling all artists, musicians, poets and actors to come and showcase their talent to the community in a monthly artist night on the first Friday of each month from 7-10 p.m. There is no admission for this event, but your work will need to be seen by Center Place’s executive director before attendance is approved.

Center Place is located at 619 Vonderburg Dr., Ste. B in Brandon. Call 685-8888 for more information. You must be 21 or older to attend.

Local Veteran Accepts Congressional Gold Medal On Behalf Of Great Uncle

The President signed a bill in June 2014 awarding members of Puerto Rico’s 65th Infantry Regiment, also known as the Borinqueneers, the Congressional Gold Medal. The medal is one of the highest awards that the U.S. bestows and recognizes the contributions and extraordinary heroism of the men of the 65th Infantry Regiment. Local veteran Anthony Torres proudly accepted the award for his great uncle, Carlos Figuera, in recognition of his service during World War II.

Hess Orthodontics Girl Scout Cookie Buying Event

Hess Orthodontics is excited to announce its first-ever Girl Scout Cookie Buying event. Individual Scouts and whole troops are invited to stop by on Saturday, February 19 between 11 a.m.-2 p.m. to sell their cookies. Hess Orthodontics will buy up to five boxes per Scout and will also have fun activities where Scouts can earn a Fun Tooth Patch and enjoy Kona Ice.

Hess Orthodontics is located at 16307 Fishhawk Blvd. in Lithia. If you are planning to bring a troop, please call Hess Orthodontics at 645-4377, so it can ensure there are enough treats for everybody.

Valentine Flower Workshop

Do you have a sweetheart that you want to impress? This workshop, taught by local flower expert Jo Donohue, will demonstrate and help you create a gorgeous bouquet just in time for Valentine’s Day. The workshop is being held at Kerby’s Nursery, located at 2311 S. Parsons Ave. in Seffner, on Saturday, February 12 at 10 a.m. To register for the event, visit www.eventbrite.com/e/valentines-day-flower-workshop-at-kerbys-nursery-tickets-249264856897.

Bingo Returns To St. Stephen Catholic Church

St. Stephen Catholic Church, located at 10118 St. Stephen Cir. in Riverview is pleased to announce the return of bingo to its Family Life Center. The event is held on the fourth Tuesday of every month. The next date is January 25, and it will begin at 6:30 p.m.

The doors open at 5:30 p.m., and a concession stand will be available for refreshments. There will also be a 50/50 raffle, and proceeds from the evening will support community families in need and church groups like St. Vincent de Paul.

Tadpoles Reunion To Benefit A Kid’s Place

Tadpoles, which served as one of the area’s most popular restaurants for many years, is hosting a reunion for friends to get together, reminisce and raise money for A Kid’s Place. The reunion will be held at The Fraternal Order of Eagles at 1810 Front St. in Valrico on Saturday, February 5 from 3 p.m. until 12 Midnight.

Tickets for the event can be purchased at www.ticketleap.com (search ‘Tadpoles Reunion’) and are $13.50, which includes a barbecue dinner, snacks throughout the evening, a ‘pump primer’ beverage, a commemorative gift and live music.

East Hillsborough Democratic Club Meeting

The East Hillsborough Democratic Club will be holding its monthly meeting on Tuesday, February 8 at 6:30 p.m. All like-minded individuals are invited to join in at Brandon Crossroads Bowl, located at 609 Crater Ln. in Tampa, or you may join on Zoom.

For more information, visit its website at www.easthillsboroughdems.org or call 677-8300.

FishHawk Ranch Blood Drive

OneBlood is holding a blood drive at the Osprey Club, located at 5721 Osprey Ridge Dr. in Lithia, on Saturday, February 12 between 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Donations of blood and platelets are needed; all donors will receive a OneBlood long-sleeve T-shirt and a $20 e-gift card.

Online appointments are encouraged and can be made at www.oneblood.org/donate, and be sure to use code #29058. Please note that to donate, you cannot take any product containing aspirin for two full calendar days beforehand.