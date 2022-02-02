The Brandon League of Fine Arts presented Square’s Off, a juried art competition, in January at Center Place in Brandon. The annual competition was open to all area artists.

This year’s competition brought in 15 entries.

According to Christopher Leo Klein, president of the Brandon League of Fine Arts, “The show was very high caliber. Every piece was excellently done and professionally presented.”

This year’s judge was artist Wayne Chunat, who is an award-winning local Tampa Bay artist. He is known as a conservation wildlife artist.

Klein said, “His work is excellent. His website is www.waynechunat.com.”

The first-place winner, who received $250, is Francine Hudak with her watercolor painting known as Friendly Flamingos.

Chunat said of the piece, “A fun piece with exceptional values. It grabs the eye. Bold use of color and brush. Proportions of subject, head, neck and body are very good.”

Second place went to Doug Steinbarger, who won $100 for his acrylic painting, Librarian.

Chunat said, “This piece had great values. The facial planes were well defined and created dimension. It was well proportioned, and the piece tells the story; the title matches the work.”

Third place was awarded to Marsha Nelson, who won $75 for her fine art photography called The Kiss – Great Blue Herons.

Chunat said, “Great capture. It has motion and emotion, tells a story and is well presented.”

Finally, honorable mention was given to Beth Smedley, who won $50 for her mixed media piece called Something Familiar.

Chunat said of the piece, “Good use of color and texture engages the viewer. The piece had great color harmony, and I love the textures throughout.”

An artists’ reception was held at Center Place, where the winners were announced and prizes were awarded. Center Place had previously sponsored the event.

The Brandon League of Fine Arts meets at 7 p.m. at Center Place, located at 619 Vonderburg Dr. in Brandon, on the third Monday of each month, except in June, July and December. In addition to general meetings, the league offers free workshops.

The next one will be an acrylic workshop on Monday, February 21. The workshop is good for residents 12 and older, and no special abilities are required. You do, however, have to RSVP by Saturday, February 19. Please RSVP to Klein at 516-220-8246 or email christopherleok@verizon.net.